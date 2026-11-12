Korea's fiscal balance improves through September: budget ministry
Summary
Korea’s managed fiscal balance recorded a 32 trillion won deficit as of the end of September 2026, improving by 70.5 trillion won from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Budget said Thursday. The ministry attributed the improvement to higher tax revenue, supported by strong corporate earnings. Total government expenditures reached 584.9 trillion won during the first nine months of the year.
Key Facts
- Tax revenue totaled 385 trillion won from January through September, an increase of 95.4 trillion won from the same period in 2025.
- Corporate tax revenue rose by 51.9 trillion won, while income tax revenue increased by 15.7 trillion won year on year.
- Non-tax revenue increased by 9.3 trillion won and fund revenue rose by 19.9 trillion won from a year earlier.
- Central government outstanding debt stood at 1,369.4 trillion won at the end of September, down 2.7 trillion won from a month earlier.
Korea's fiscal balance improved in the first nine months of 2026 from a year earlier, helped by increased tax revenue on the back of strong corporate earnings, the budget ministry said Thursday.
The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated under stricter criteria, posted a deficit of 32 trillion won ($23.9 billion) as of the end of September, according to the Ministry of Planning and Budget, marking an improvement of 70.5 trillion won from the same period in 2025.
Tax revenue reached 385 trillion won during the January-September period, up 95.4 trillion won from a year earlier.
Corporate tax revenue rose by 51.9 trillion won on the back of strong earnings by domestic companies.
Income tax revenue increased by 15.7 trillion won, driven by bonuses paid by domestic companies and an increase in housing transactions.
Non-tax revenue and fund revenue increased by 9.3 trillion won and 19.9 trillion won, respectively, from a year earlier.
Total government expenditures amounted to 584.9 trillion won during the nine-month period, up 40.7 trillion won from a year earlier.
As of the end of September, the central government's outstanding debt stood at 1,369.4 trillion won, down 2.7 trillion won from a month earlier.
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