Exports more than double in 1st 10 days of November
Summary
South Korea’s exports reached $33.5 billion in the first 10 days of November, more than doubling from a year earlier and bringing annual shipments closer to $1 trillion. The Korea Customs Service recorded a trade surplus of $8.8 billion for the period. Chip exports surged, while car exports declined. Cumulative exports through Tuesday totaled $963.6 billion.
Key Facts
- Imports rose 45 percent year on year to $24.7 billion from Nov. 1 to 10.
- Semiconductor exports climbed 331.2 percent to $16.6 billion and made up 49.7 percent of outbound shipments, a 25.3-percentage-point increase from a year earlier.
- Petroleum product exports more than doubled to $2 billion, while car exports fell 4.3 percent to $1.4 billion.
- Exports to China rose 148 percent to $9.16 billion, and shipments to the United States increased 163.6 percent to $6.79 billion.
- The cumulative trade surplus through Tuesday stood at $303.7 billion.
Korea's exports more than doubled in the first 10 days of November from a year earlier, customs data showed Wednesday, bringing the country closer to reaching $1 trillion in annual exports.
Outbound shipments reached $33.5 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $15.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
It was the highest export value recorded for the first 10 days of any November.
Imports rose 45 percent on-year to $24.7 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.8 billion.
By sector, exports of chips soared 331.2 percent to $16.6 billion.
Semiconductors accounted for 49.7 percent of the total outbound shipments, up 25.3 percentage points from a year earlier.
Outbound shipments of petroleum products also more than doubled to $2 billion over the period.
Exports of cars, on the other hand, fell 4.3 percent to $1.4 billion.
By destination, exports to China vaulted 148 percent to $9.16 billion, while those to the United States surged 163.6 percent to $6.79 billion.
Cumulative exports this year through Tuesday, meanwhile, reached $963.6 billion, putting South Korea on track to surpass $1 trillion in annual exports for the first time ever.
The cumulative trade surplus over the same period stood at $303.7 billion.
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