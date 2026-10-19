Job seekers in Korea spend $400 monthly preparing for employment, survey finds

Nearly 7 in 10 young job seekers in Korea feel financially strained by the cost of finding work, spending an average of 580,000 won ($400) a month on exam fees, training and other preparation, according to a survey released Monday.

The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) commissioned Mono Research to survey 1,000 job seekers ages 19 to 34 nationwide from Sept. 10-18.

Respondents spent the largest share of their preparation budgets on certification and language-test fees, which accounted for 30.7 percent, followed by education costs at 22.6 percent and textbooks and study materials at 16.1 percent.

The financial burden was particularly pronounced among those who had spent three years or more preparing for employment, whose monthly expenses averaged 800,000 won, compared with 560,000 won for those preparing for less than six months.

Job seekers ages 30 to 34 spent an average of 600,000 won a month, more than those ages 25 to 29, who spent 580,000 won, and those ages 19 to 24, who spent 560,000 won.

By academic field, respondents studying education, medicine and health reported the highest monthly costs, at 740,000 won, followed by arts and physical education majors at 690,000 won.

Those hoping to join large corporations spent an average of 700,000 won monthly, exceeding the 630,000 won reported by applicants targeting midsize companies and 590,000 won among those seeking jobs at small businesses.

Overall, 69.3 percent said employment preparation costs were burdensome, while just 7.3 percent said they did not feel financially strained.

Family support was the most common funding source, cited by 32.8 percent of respondents, followed by part-time or other earned income at 29.5 percent and personal savings at 27.3 percent.

Some 70.8 percent lived with their parents, compared with 29.2 percent who lived independently.

When asked which policies would most help ease the burden, respondents most often called for subsidies for certification and language-test fees, at 25.9 percent, followed by housing assistance, including rent support, at 16.7 percent.

Lee Sang-ho, head of the federation’s economic affairs division, said expanded support for test fees and education costs was needed, particularly to ease the financial pressure on young people from low-income households.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







