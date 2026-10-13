The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifted its forecast for Korea’s economic growth this year to 3.3 percent from 2.6 percent three months ago, a 0.7-percentage-point increase driven by strong semiconductor exports, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said Tuesday.

The IMF sees chip demand providing enough support to outweigh the economic damage from the Middle East war. But the benefits have yet to reach households and the broader domestic economy fully, raising concerns that weaker artificial intelligence (AI) spending or chip demand could expose Korea’s heavy dependence on a single industry.

The IMF’s October World Economic Outlook, published earlier Tuesday, gave Korea a larger upward revision than either the global economy or advanced economies as a group. It raised its world growth projection by 0.1 percentage point, from 3 percent to 3.1 percent, and its estimate for advanced economies by 0.4 percentage points, from 1.7 percent to 2.1 percent.

Among the individual advanced economies listed in the ministry’s summary, Germany’s 0.6-percentage-point upgrade was second to Korea’s. The U.S. projection remained at 2.3 percent, while Japan’s rose by 0.1 percentage point to 0.7 percent. China’s forecast was cut by 0.1 percentage point to 4.5 percent.

Other major institutions, domestic and international, have also projected at least 3 percent growth for Korea. The government forecast 3 percent in July, followed in August by estimates of 3.2 percent from the Korea Development Institute (KDI) and 3.3 percent from the Bank of Korea. In September, the Asian Development Bank and the OECD projected 3.2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

According to the Korea Center for International Finance, the average forecast from eight foreign investment banks reached 3.5 percent at the end of September, rising for a sixth consecutive month. J.P. Morgan projected 4 percent.

Behind the IMF’s improved outlook is robust overseas demand for Korean chips. The fund singled out Korea and Taiwan as key trading economies in AI hardware, generating activity that could also benefit commodity-exporting countries and manufacturing hubs.

The brighter growth outlook, however, does not mean the recovery is being felt across the economy.

Export gains remain concentrated in a small number of large companies, notably Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. Their success has not strengthened activity elsewhere or raised household incomes, leaving headline economic performance out of step with everyday conditions.

Consumption data highlighted the uneven recovery. KDI figures showed retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August from a year earlier and 1.8 percent from July on a seasonally adjusted basis. Durable goods sales, including passenger cars, were down 19.2 percent year-on-year.

Prolonged high interest rates have increased households’ debt repayment burdens, while sluggish real wage growth has constrained a recovery in spending. The delinquency rate on loans to sole proprietors reached 0.77 percent in July, more than double its long-term average of 0.36 percent, underscoring continued difficulties among the self-employed.

KDI said real wages, adjusted for inflation, rose just 0.2 percent in the January–July period from a year earlier, leaving household purchasing power slow to recover.

“Continued upward pressure on prices is also limiting improvements in consumption conditions,” the institute said in a recent report.

The narrow reach of the chip boom highlights another vulnerability, as the industry driving Korea’s growth is also a source of risk. Even as the IMF credited AI demand for its stronger Korean outlook, it warned that a reassessment of AI’s expected productivity gains could weigh on the global economy.

Fading optimism about AI investment could lead to a sharp slowdown in semiconductor demand. That would weaken the exports supporting Korea’s expansion and further expose long-standing structural weaknesses.

Signs of fading momentum are already visible in manufacturing, a pillar of the economy.

Kwon Nam-hoon, president of the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade, said growth in industrial output and exports had been slowing since 2010. Between 2011 and 2025, exports outside semiconductors and automobiles showed little growth, while capacity utilization in industries such as petrochemicals, steel and batteries declined in recent years.

“The chip industry’s outstanding results are improving aggregate economic indicators, but nobody knows how long the boom will last,” Kwon said. “Outside semiconductors, industrial competitiveness has already leveled off or deteriorated. The boom is obscuring those weaknesses.”

The government is also watching for a possible pullback in AI investment. At Monday’s meeting of ministers responsible for external economic affairs, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il identified fiscal vulnerabilities in major economies and a potential adjustment in AI spending as external risks amid persistently high global interest rates.

“The government will proactively assess risks to the real economy and financial markets and continue efforts to maintain market stability,” he said.