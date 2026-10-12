Retail investors lose faith in Korean stocks, turn to US market
Summary
Korean retail investors shifted from domestic equities to U.S. stocks in the second half as the KOSPI lost momentum and U.S. markets reached records. Individuals sold a net 5.59 trillion won of KOSPI shares during the third quarter while purchasing $7.63 billion of U.S. equities. AI optimism, stronger developed-market performance and the won’s appreciation increased the appeal of U.S. stocks.
Key Facts
- Net sales of Korean shares totaled 14.2 trillion won in September, outweighing net purchases of 5.37 trillion won in July and 3.24 trillion won in August.
- The KOSPI reached an all-time closing high of 9,114.55 on June 22 before falling below 7,000 on July 13 and closing at 6,806.93.
- Korean individuals invested a net 99.17 trillion won in KOSPI shares during the first half, compared with 13.22 trillion won in U.S. equities.
- The won strengthened from above 1,500 per dollar in the first half to the mid-1,300 range, reducing the won amount needed to buy dollar-denominated stocks.
- Samsung Securities senior researcher Kim Jong-min said global capital was gravitating toward the AI value chain because rapid growth offered resilience against high borrowing costs.
KOSPI slump, AI-driven US rally, stronger won fuel exodus
Korean retail investors have shifted from domestic equities to U.S. stocks in the second half as the two markets have taken divergent paths, market analysts said Monday.
While the KOSPI has fallen nearly 30 percent from its peak and struggled to regain momentum, enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) has pushed Wall Street to a series of record highs.
According to data from the Korea Exchange and Korea Securities Depository, individuals sold a net 5.59 trillion won ($4.2 billion) worth of shares on Korea’s main bourse during the July-September period. Net purchases of 5.37 trillion won in July and 3.24 trillion won in August were outweighed by net sales of 14.2 trillion won in September alone.
Korean retail investors’ appetite for U.S. equities, meanwhile, remained strong throughout the third quarter. They made net purchases of $7.63 billion, equivalent to about 10.15 trillion won, over the three months. September’s heavy selling in Korea coincided with net buying of about $1 billion in U.S. stocks.
That pattern stands in stark contrast to their investment activity in the first half.
Between January and June, Korean individual investors poured a net 99.17 trillion won into shares on the KOSPI. The amount was about 7.5 times the $9.87 billion, or 13.22 trillion won, they invested on a net basis in U.S. equities during the same period.
In April and May, in particular, these investors pulled money out of U.S. stocks as government policies encouraged a return to the domestic market. They sold a net $468.93 million, or 628.3 billion won, in April and $939.77 million, or 1.26 trillion won, in May.
Retail investors’ renewed interest in U.S. stocks in the second half appears to reflect the prolonged lack of momentum in the Korean market.
The KOSPI has lost ground since posting an all-time closing high of 9,114.55 on June 22. It fell below the 7,000 mark on July 13, closing at 6,806.93, and has since remained rangebound with little momentum.
Meanwhile, optimism surrounding AI has sustained gains in all three major U.S. stock indexes, pushing them to fresh records.
Currency movements have added to the appeal of U.S. shares. After trading above 1,500 won per dollar in the first half, the Korean won has strengthened to the mid-1,300 range per dollar. The won’s appreciation means Korean investors need less of their home currency to purchase dollar-denominated stocks.
Kim Jong-min, a senior researcher at Samsung Securities, said persistently high interest rates were channeling global capital into a narrower range of assets.
“Investment is gravitating toward the AI value chain, where rapid growth offers resilience against high borrowing costs,” Kim said. “The relative strength of developed markets over emerging markets, combined with Taiwan’s outperformance of Korea among emerging markets, is further directing money toward U.S. AI-related businesses.”
Korean retail investors were joining that shift, using the stronger won as an opportunity to expand their exposure to the U.S. market, he added.
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