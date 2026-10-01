KOMSCO targets digital transformation, $737 million in sales by 2031
Summary
KOMSCO said Thursday it aims to become the world’s first digital mint and reach annual sales of 1 trillion won by 2031. The state-run company marked its 75th anniversary with a growth plan focused on ICT, cultural products and exports as cash use declines. CEO Sung Chang-hoon said weakening demand for currency manufacturing forced the company to rethink its future.
Key Facts
- KOMSCO said its 2031 sales target is 1 trillion won, or $737 million.
- The company is marking its 75th anniversary while planning for its 80th anniversary in 2031.
- KOMSCO said last year’s record sales were driven by diversification efforts.
- Mobile identification and digital vouchers are part of its move into digital identity verification and authentication.
The Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. (KOMSCO) is seeking to become the world’s first digital mint and generate annual sales of 1 trillion won ($737 million) by 2031, shifting into new businesses as cash use declines, the state-run company said Thursday.
Marking its 75th anniversary, KOMSCO laid out a growth strategy centered on information and communications technology (ICT), cultural products and exports. The plan builds on technical expertise accumulated through decades of currency production and counterfeit prevention.
CEO Sung Chang-hoon said in an anniversary address that weakening demand for currency manufacturing had raised questions about the company’s long-term future.
At one point, he said, there were fears it could become “a second Korea Coal Corp.” The prospect prompted KOMSCO to reconsider how its existing capabilities could support new businesses as its traditional market contracted.
Mobile identification and digital vouchers have become part of that effort. These services extend the company’s security expertise into digital identity verification and authentication.
According to KOMSCO, technology developed to protect banknotes against counterfeiting has underpinned the move into digital services. The company has sought to apply those capabilities to new public needs while retaining its role as a provider of trusted products and services.
It has also expanded its cultural products business, combining currency production techniques with design expertise to broaden its consumer reach.
KOMSCO attributed last year’s record sales to its efforts to diversify. It plans to build by developing its ICT, cultural products and export operations as it pursues the 2031 sales goal, timed to coincide with its 80th anniversary.
Sung said the next five years would focus on taking the company’s capabilities to a wider international market.
“The past 75 years have been about building trust in Korea. Over the next five, KOMSCO will strive to become a company that builds trust worldwide,” he said.
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