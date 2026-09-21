COVER STORY Middle-aged Koreans largely look to national pension for post-retirement safety net

More than six out of 10 middle-aged Koreans identified the national pension as their primary safety net for life after retirement, according to figures released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, Monday.

The figure rose to 61 percent from 51.7 percent a decade ago, showing that people in the age group are becoming more dependent on the state-run pension program rather than private pensions or other means of post-retirement support.

The data was based on analysis of 10 years of responses from people aged 40 to 64 collected through the ministry’s annual survey.

According to the data, awareness of post-career financial security grew between 2015 and 2025 among this demographic, driven by a rapidly aging population. In 2015, 75.8 percent of the age group said they were actively building or already have a retirement cushion, and the ratio rose to 81.9 percent in 2025.

But a large portion of the cushion was from the national pension, as reliance on the state pension grew by almost 10 percentage points, while alternative means experienced a decline as reliance on private pension services fell from 11.7 percent to 5.4 percent. Savings, installment savings and savings-type insurance also declined from 19.9 percent to 14.7 percent.

Park, a 44-year-old office worker living in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, said he considers the national pension the main part of his retirement planning.

“My national pension contributions are deducted from my salary automatically every month, so I expect the pension to provide some basic support for my retirement,” he said.

The heavy reliance on the national pension, however, could pose a risk, as the fund is forecast to be depleted due to the rapidly aging population. However, the estimated year of depletion differs among government agencies and institutions: The Ministry of Health and Welfare puts the projected depletion year at 2083, while the Ministry of Planning and Budget expects the fund to run out in 2064 after shifting into a deficit in 2048, and the National Assembly Budget Office projects that the fund will enter a deficit in 2050 and be exhausted by 2069.

But the data does not necessarily mean that middle-aged people are relying solely on the national pension for retirement preparation, as the survey respondents were limited to selecting a single primary method among several options, according to a ministry official.

“Individuals often maintain multiple financial vehicles simultaneously,” the official said. “In other words, respondents see the state pension as the main part of their retirement plans, not their only source of retirement income.”

Park added, “I have a lot of immediate expenses, including my children’s education costs, so it is difficult to put a large amount into a private pension. But I don’t think the national pension alone will be enough to cover my living expenses after retirement, so I keep making small contributions to my individual retirement pension (IRP).”

An IRP is a type of private pension account, and account holders can make regular contributions and start receiving the money as a pension after age 55.

Fear of job insecurity persists

In contrast to heightened retirement planning, employment insecurity remains widespread. The data showed that 55.8 percent of middle-aged workers in 2025 expressed anxiety over job security, including fears of layoffs or unwanted career changes. Although the figure was down from 61 percent a decade ago, more than half still experience workplace unease.

The ministry official stressed, however, that this psychological stress does not always align with economic statistics. “Job vulnerability is a subjective perception. Even well-positioned employees experience distress amid rapid industry shifts and pressure from younger workers,” he noted.

Yoon, a 51-year-old office worker holding a stable and sought-after position in Seoul’s Yeouido, admitted to persistent career anxiety.

“Many companies in the industry offer early retirement programs to cut costs, so I worry about whether I can stay until the official retirement age,” Yoon said. “Even if I make it to retirement age, I still worry about how I will make a living after retirement in an aging society.”

Societal expectations regarding support for older people have evolved as well.

Asked where public intervention is most needed, 34.4 percent of respondents cited retirement income subsidies, followed by medical and caregiving services at 30.3 percent. Notably, demand for medical and caregiving services saw the largest increase over the decade, rising 11.4 percentage points from 18.9 percent in 2015.

A parallel shift is evident in family care dynamics. The conviction that caring for elderly parents should be a joint responsibility among family, the state and society surged from 49 percent to 65 percent, whereas those viewing it strictly as a family obligation fell from 29.8 percent to 16.7 percent.