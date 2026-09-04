Korean stocks rebound as US rate concerns ease

Korean stocks climbed Friday, with the benchmark KOSPI reclaiming the 6,600 level as a rally on Wall Street and a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields improved investor sentiment.

Foreign and institutional investors turned net buyers after five consecutive sessions of selling, with net purchases of 479.3 billion won ($355 million) and 1.67 trillion won, respectively, providing a boost to the index.

KOSPI started the session 1.14 percent higher at 6,654.36, up 74.88 points from the previous close. The index remained in positive territory throughout the session and ended 107.73 points, or 1.64 percent, higher at 6,687.21.

U.S. stocks advanced across the board overnight as Treasury yields steadied. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 percent, while the other two major indexes also posted gains.

The rally was partly fueled by comments from Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller, who signaled he could support keeping interest rates unchanged at this month’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, if incoming inflation data confirm that price pressures are continuing to ease. His remarks helped ease concerns about another rate hike.

Major U.S. chipmakers also gained amid the upbeat market sentiment, with Nvidia rising 1.80 percent and Micron Technology advancing 0.22 percent. The gains helped bolster Korean semiconductor stocks, with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix closing 2.40 percent and 3.32 percent higher, respectively.

“Concerns about the stock market stemming from a sharp rise in interest rates have eased somewhat following Waller’s comments,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. “What matters now is whether further sharp increases in borrowing costs can be kept in check.”

The tech-heavy Kosdaq followed suit, ending a four-session losing streak.

The secondary index opened 1.53 percent higher at 802.32 and extended its gains to close 23.29 points, or 2.95 percent, higher at 813.50.

The won also strengthened, gaining 8.9 won to close onshore trading at 1,350.4 per dollar in the Seoul foreign exchange market.







