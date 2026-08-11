The government’s drive to curb home prices and household debt through a series of tighter lending rules is creating growing confusion in the financial sector, with regulatory loopholes and unintended consequences emerging at every turn.

The government is now scrambling to address the fallout, but its repeated reliance on adding exceptions whenever problems arise is turning housing finance regulations into an increasingly complicated patchwork.

The Lee Jae Myung administration has rolled out four rounds of tighter lending rules since June 27, 2025, when it unveiled a sweeping package of measures aimed at cooling overheated home prices in the Seoul metropolitan area and curbing a surge in household debt. The latest came in its April 1 household debt management plan.

The aggressive push to rein in overall lending has left banks under pressure to curb even loans tied to genuine housing demand, including balance-payment loans. Because the rules have failed to adequately distinguish between speculative and genuine demand, they have increasingly pushed ordinary homebuyers beyond the reach of bank financing.

One notable example is the regulation on loans for returning jeonse deposits to tenants. Under the measures from June 27, 2025, the government capped such loans at 100 million won ($70,700) in the Seoul metropolitan area and other regulated areas. Jeonse is a unique Korean housing rental system in which tenants pay a large upfront deposit instead of monthly rent and typically recover the full amount at the end of the lease.

The measure was intended to curb jeonse-based gap investments, in which buyers rely heavily on tenants’ deposits to finance home purchases. Such investments have been criticized as speculative, as they typically seek to profit from capital gains when property values rise.

But the restrictions have also affected first-time homebuyers looking to purchase properties with existing tenants.

Young people and newlyweds are another group feeling the squeeze from tighter lending rules.

To curb leveraged home purchases amid rapidly rising property prices, the government has capped mortgages in the Seoul metropolitan area at between 200 million won and 600 million won. It has also lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for first-time buyers in the capital region and other regulated areas to 70 percent from 80 percent.

These tighter borrowing limits have put homeownership further out of reach for young people and newlyweds, who typically have less capital of their own. Government-backed mortgage programs offer little relief in Seoul and surrounding areas, where many homes are too expensive to qualify for policy loans.

As the fallout from tighter lending rules spreads across the financial sector, the government is once again preparing to revise its housing finance measures. The Financial Services Commission, the country’s top financial regulator, is expected to unveil another comprehensive package of real estate finance measures soon.

Potential measures under consideration include exempting loans tied to genuine housing needs, such as balance-payment loans, from banks’ overall household lending limits. Authorities are also considering easing income requirements for government-backed mortgage programs aimed at young people and newlyweds.

However, financial institutions are most concerned about the growing complexity of lending regulations and the confusion it is creating in the market.

Since last year, policymakers have layered mortgage caps and household lending limits on top of existing financial soundness rules. As unintended consequences emerge, the government has repeatedly been forced to introduce exceptions to ease the burden on genuine homebuyers.

Industry officials said the repeated use of such targeted measures is undermining market predictability, as buyers must recalculate their borrowing limits every time new rules are introduced, only to revise their financing plans again when follow-up measures are announced.

“Under the current framework, the rules governing mortgages can vary depending on the location and price of the property, the number of homes a borrower owns, the purpose of the purchase, whether an existing contract is in place and when the loan application is filed,” a banking industry official said.

“It is difficult to determine which rules apply to a particular borrower. Rather than patching problems with exceptions, the government needs a consistent framework that more clearly distinguishes genuine homebuyers from speculative investors.”



