Semiconductor boom puts Korea on track for record high tax revenue

Korea’s tax revenue outlook is improving as a semiconductor-led economic recovery gains traction, offering relief to government finances after years of persistent shortfalls, government officials and analysts said Wednesday.

Major tax revenues including income, corporate and securities transaction taxes have all surged from a year earlier on the back of stronger corporate earnings, rising wages and a pickup in stock trading.

With Samsung Electronics and SK hynix set to make interim corporate tax payments this month based on their first-half earnings, total tax revenue could come in more than 50 trillion won above the government’s initial forecast, according to analysts.

Data from the Ministry of Finance and Economy showed that the government collected 223 trillion won ($156 billion) in national tax revenue in the first half of 2026, up 17.4 percent from a year earlier. Income tax revenue rose by about 10.4 trillion won, while corporate tax receipts increased by 4.3 trillion won. Value-added tax revenue climbed 4.9 trillion won and securities transaction tax receipts rose 5.2 trillion won.

The government initially forecast national tax revenue of about 390 trillion won for 2026. It raised the estimate to 415.4 trillion won in April, citing a stronger-than-expected outlook for semiconductor exports.

The increase in tax revenue is expected to accelerate as major chipmakers make interim corporate tax payments in the second half of the year.

The interim payment is based on provisional first-half earnings, allowing companies to pay part of their corporate income tax in advance.

The National Tax Service said 545,000 companies are due to file and pay the tax by Aug. 31, up 17,000 from a year earlier.

Payments by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are expected to provide an early gauge of this year’s excess tax revenue.

The two firms generated a combined 245 trillion won in operating profit in the first half, equivalent to about a third of Korea’s annual government budget. Samsung posted about 146.7 trillion won, while SK hynix posted 98 trillion won.

“The two chipmakers could pay around 50 trillion won or more in interim corporate taxes, despite potentially lower taxable income after excluding subsidiaries, as their strong earnings are largely a result of the semiconductor boom,” KB Securities analysts Lim Jae-kyun and Lee Jung-wook said in a report.

The economic outlook for the second half of the year is also expected to bring higher tax revenue. The government recently raised its 2026 economic growth forecast to 3 percent from 2 percent, saying strong semiconductor exports and an extra budget have helped the economy weather the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Korea’s OECD leading indicator, which is used to gauge economic activity over the next three to six months, reached 102.87 in June, its highest level since April 2000.

As a result, national tax revenue is expected to exceed 400 trillion won for the first time this year and approach 450 trillion won. Revenue could top 500 trillion won next year, Budget Minister Park Hong-keun said during a recent appearance on YouTube.

The government suffered tax revenue shortfalls of 56.4 trillion won in 2023 and 30.8 trillion won in 2024. With tax receipts expected to surge this year, the government now faces the challenge of putting the additional revenue to effective use.

The Ministry of Planning and Budget plans to establish a “future response fund” aimed at investing in future industries and policies for younger generations.

“We cannot spend all of this revenue in the current year on consumption or other short-term uses,” Park said. “The Future Response Fund was created to save as much of it as possible and invest it wisely.”



