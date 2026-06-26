KOSPI tumbled nearly 6 percent on Friday, as the index came under pressure from profit-taking after recent gains, in addition to a sharp overnight decline in U.S. equities.

The benchmark index opened down 117.12 points, or 1.31 percent, at 8,813.18 and swung between gains and losses before closing at 8,411.21, down 519.09 points, or 5.81 percent, from the previous session.

Heavy losses in large-cap technology stocks amplified the decline, with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix falling 5.29 percent and 8.36 percent, respectively.

As selling intensified, pushing KOSPI down more than 8 percent from the previous day’s close for one minute, the Korea Exchange imposed a circuit breaker at 12:10 p.m., halting trading on the main board for 20 minutes.

Earlier, a sidecar was triggered at around 11:12 a.m. after KOSPI 200 futures fell more than 5 percent, briefly curbing program-driven selling.

The KOSPI circuit breaker was triggered for the fifth time this year, with nearly half of all 11 activations since the mechanism was introduced now occurring this year.

In a rare sequence, the safeguard was first activated on Tuesday after the index plunged more than 910 points, and was triggered again just three trading sessions later. It marks the first instance since the launch of the Korean stock market in which circuit breakers have been invoked twice within a single week, underscoring a market effectively in a roller-coaster phase, with sharp swings fueling elevated volatility and investor unease.

KOSPI had extended gains for a second consecutive session earlier in the week, supported by improved sentiment in the semiconductor sector following stronger-than-expected earnings from Micron Technology and news surrounding SK hynix’s planned American depositary receipt listing on Nasdaq next month.

On Friday, however, the rally lost momentum as trading became increasingly concentrated in the two major chipmakers. Profit-taking in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix weighed on the index, while most of KOSPI’s top 50 constituents by market capitalization also declined, broadening selling pressure.

“The market faced rising short-term profit-taking pressure after the sharp gains over the previous two sessions,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. “Although KOSPI has rebounded on the back of semiconductors, investor sentiment outside the chip sector has yet to fully recover.”

The decline in domestic equities was also partly driven by weakness in overnight U.S. markets, where the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell on losses in Apple, weighing on sentiment in Seoul.

The secondary Kosdaq also opened lower, down 3.38 points, or 0.38 percent, at 884.43, and widened its losses during the session before finishing at 851.37, down 36.44 points, or 4.10 percent, from the previous session.

In Seoul foreign-exchange trading, the won opened at 1,547.3 per dollar, weakening 4.6 won from the previous session, before reversing course to strengthen 10.7 won against the dollar and close at 1,532 in onshore trading, on what was seen as suspected intervention-related dollar selling by authorities.



