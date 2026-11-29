The number of cryptocurrency accounts at Korea's five major cryptocurrency exchanges has reached over 11 million, industry data showed Sunday.

The number of accounts at the five exchanges stood at 11.63 million as of end-July, according to the data submitted by the five Korean won-based cryptocurrency exchanges to Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party.

Despite the sizable domestic cryptocurrency market, the country's blockchain technology capabilities and industrial infrastructure remain relatively underdeveloped, industry officials said.

As of 2023, there were about 2,700 blockchain specialists, accounting for just about 0.5 percent of some 500,000 software professionals here, according to the industry officials.

Cryptocurrency companies need more opportunities to test and commercialize their technologies in areas such as payments and digital wallets, they said.

"To attract talented technology professionals to the industry and stimulate venture investment, what is urgently needed is an industrial foundation where new technologies can be continuously applied and tested," a blockchain startup official said on the condition of anonymity.

There are also growing calls for Korean companies to secure practical use cases for won-denominated stablecoins, as U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins are already widely used in global markets, the officials noted.