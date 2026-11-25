Korea's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges face a potential ownership shake-up as regulators move to cap major shareholders' stakes at 20 percent, or up to 34 percent with regulatory approval, industry officials said Wednesday.

The limits were among the draft provisions of the Digital Asset Basic Act unveiled Tuesday by the Financial Services Commission (FSC). The proposal seeks to ensure that crypto exchanges serve the public interest, bringing them in line with capital market standards. Even shareholders cleared to own as much as 34 percent would face restrictions on voting rights above the 20 percent threshold.

Most Korean crypto exchanges would fail to meet the proposed ownership requirements and would have three to six years to comply once the legislation is enacted.

The proposal comes as Dunamu, the operator of Upbit, pursues a merger with Naver Financial through a comprehensive share swap. Dunamu Chairman Song Chi-hyung is currently the exchange's largest shareholder, with a 25.51 percent stake.

Under the deal, which is subject to review by the Fair Trade Commission, Naver Financial would take full ownership of Dunamu, while Song, Naver and Dunamu Vice Chairman Kim Hyoung-nyon would each own between 10 and 19.5 percent of the combined entity.

Naver would own just 17 percent of its subsidiary Naver Financial but control 46.5 percent of its voting rights, with 29.5 percentage points delegated by Song and Kim.

Dunamu and Naver Financial are more likely to restructure the combined entity's ownership and governance to comply with the new rules than to walk away from the deal, according to Lee Jun-ho, an analyst at Hana Securities.

"Potential options include combining Naver Financial and Dunamu into a single legal entity and adjusting the scope of voting rights delegated to Naver," Lee said.

Bithumb Holdings would also have to pare its 73.56 percent stake in Bithumb. The holding company is controlled by an entity affiliated with Bithumb founder and former Chairman Lee Jung-hoon. Industry officials expect Bithumb to diversify its shareholder base through stake sales to traditional financial institutions and an initial public offering.

Mirae Asset Consulting, which acquired a 97.15 percent stake in Digital X, formerly known as Korbit, is also well above the proposed ownership limit.

Industry insiders expect Mirae Asset to seek designation as an innovative business operator, a status available to exchanges with smaller market shares that would qualify it for the higher cap of 34 percent and a six-year grace period. It would then likely reduce its stake gradually through share sales and new share issuance.

Coinone CEO Cha Myung-hun owns 30.36 percent of the exchange, while Binance holds a 67.45 percent stake in GOPAX.

"The current draft does not include a provision mandating stake sales, but corrective orders can be issued if shareholders hold stakes exceeding the legal limit," an FSC official said at a media briefing. "Companies would need to rectify the violation before pursuing other businesses or obtaining additional regulatory approvals."

The government's proposal faces considerable legislative hurdles, with lawmakers already having introduced more than a dozen competing bills.

The crypto industry has long opposed ownership caps, arguing that they infringe on property rights and stifle entrepreneurship. The National Assembly Research Service warned in March that forcing shareholders to sell lawfully acquired stakes could be unconstitutional.

Hwang Suk-jin, a professor at Dongguk University's Graduate School of International Affairs and Information Security, said while the rationale for ensuring the public interest and neutrality of exchanges is understandable, dispersed ownership does not necessarily lead to better user protection or a healthier market.

"Regulators need to provide objective evidence of why a 20 percent ownership cap is necessary and whether alternative regulatory measures have been considered," Hwang said. "Without sufficient justification, the proposal risks drawing criticism over infringement of individual rights and excessive regulation."