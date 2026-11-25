More personal information than initially reported had been leaked from Bithumb in a recent cyberattack, the cryptocurrency exchange said Wednesday.

Bithumb reported a data breach late last month affecting some 7,100 customers and employees, but the exchange said more personal information has been compromised.

The leaked personal information includes names, phone numbers, passport numbers and account numbers.

Financial firms, such as Mirae Asset Securities and Daishin Securities, have suffered a series of cyberattacks.