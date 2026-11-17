Korea’s cryptocurrency industry is entering a deep winter as shrinking trading volumes, deteriorating earnings and delays in launching new businesses weigh on exchanges, industry officials said Tuesday.

The operators of the country’s two largest exchanges posted quarterly operating losses, while plans to open the market to corporate investors remain stalled. A series of security breaches has added to the challenge of restoring profitability and trust.

Dunamu, which operates the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, reported consolidated revenue of 151.7 billion won ($113 million) and an operating loss of 3.5 billion won for the third quarter, according to filings with the Financial Supervisory Service.

Revenue fell 60.7 percent from a year earlier, while the company swung from an operating profit of 235.3 billion won to a loss. It also posted a net loss of 18.6 billion won.

Bithumb also swung to an operating loss in the third quarter as revenue plunged 69.7 percent year-on-year to 59.4 billion won. It posted an operating loss of 8.1 billion won, compared with a profit of 70.1 billion won a year earlier.

The earnings downturn reflects a sustained decline in trading activity. CoinGecko data showed that combined trading volume at Korea’s five won-based exchanges totaled $133.22 billion in the third quarter, down 9.1 percent from the previous quarter and 38.9 percent from the first quarter.

Their dependence on transaction fees leaves exchanges particularly vulnerable to the slowdown. Trading platform fees made up 96.04 percent of Dunamu’s revenue in the first nine months of the year, while Bithumb derived 99.99 percent of its revenue from trading fees.

Efforts to diversify their customer base beyond individual investors have also stalled as the opening of the corporate market faces delays. Bithumb, Digital X and Coinone scaled back or disbanded their corporate sales teams during the second and third quarters, according to industry insiders.

Under a road map announced in February last year, financial authorities pledged to open the cryptocurrency market to corporations in stages. The first phase, launched in June last year, allowed eligible nonprofit organizations and cryptocurrency exchanges to sell their holdings for cash.

The next phase would permit investment by about 3,500 listed companies and corporations registered as professional investors, excluding financial institutions. Authorities have yet to set a launch date.

Regulators say corporate access will be expanded gradually while ensuring consistency with the proposed Digital Asset Basic Act.

The bill would establish a broader legal framework for new digital asset services and partnerships with financial institutions. Its progress, however, has been held up by disagreements over who should be allowed to issue stablecoins and proposed limits on ownership stakes in exchanges.

“Exchanges were hiring around last year in anticipation of potential opportunities, but with little they can actually do now, many have shifted employees to combined roles and placed greater emphasis on other work,” an industry official said.

Industry representatives are urging policymakers to accelerate regulatory changes so that technical preparations can translate into commercial services.

“Securities firms, financial institutions and Dunamu have completed the necessary technical preparations,” Dunamu Vice Chairman Kim Hyoung-nyon said at the D-CON 2026 conference on Nov. 10. “The market needs to open to corporate and institutional cryptocurrency investment as soon as possible.”

A string of security breaches, meanwhile, has added to the pressure on exchanges.

Coinone, the latest exchange affected by a series of incidents that also hit Bithumb and Gopax, said an attacker gained unauthorized access to a server operated by its customer service contractor on Thursday, allowing customer consultation records to be viewed or leaked.

Coinone apologized and pledged to conduct a comprehensive security review covering both its own systems and those of its contractors.

Some incidents have also involved asset theft. At crypto-to-crypto exchange Prabang, unauthorized withdrawals from its hot wallet on Oct. 24 resulted in the theft of about 100 million won in assets. The exchange also suffered a personal information leak earlier that month.



