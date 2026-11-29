Household loans rise for 2nd consecutive month in November despite tightened rules
Summary
Household loans at five major South Korean banks rose by 2.44 trillion won in November, reaching 786.49 trillion won at month-end despite tight borrowing regulations and higher rates. The increase followed a 2.77 trillion-won rise in October, after loans fell in September. Mortgage and credit loans both increased, while the Bank of Korea raised its key rate to 3.25 percent last week.
Key Facts
- The five lenders are KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Hana Bank, Woori Bank and NH Nonghyup Bank.
- Mortgage loans increased by 1.43 trillion won to 624.53 trillion won, extending their monthly gains to eight consecutive months since April.
- Credit loans rose by 896 billion won to 109.8 trillion won as of Thursday.
- The Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board raised the key rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25 percent, its highest level since October 2024.
- Household loans at the five banks declined by 1.29 trillion won in September, their first monthly drop in six months.
Household loans by major banks increased for a second consecutive month in November despite tight borrowing regulations and higher rates, data showed Sunday.
Outstanding household loans at five major lenders — KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Hana Bank, Woori Bank and NH Nonghyup Bank — stood at 786.49 trillion won ($588 billion) as of end-November, up 2.44 trillion won from the previous month, according to the data compiled by the banks.
Household loans declined by 1.29 trillion won in September, marking their first on-month drop in six months, before marking a 2.77 trillion-won increase in October.
The increase in household loans this month was mainly attributed to a rise in both mortgage and credit loans.
Mortgage loans rose by 1.43 trillion won to 624.53 trillion won in November, extending their gains for an eighth consecutive month since April.
Credit loans advanced 896 billion won to 109.8 trillion won as of Thursday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) resumed monetary tightening after a three-month pause on mounting inflationary pressure and better-than-expected economic growth.
The BOK's Monetary Policy Board hiked the key rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25 percent, the highest level since October 2024, at its latest rate-setting meeting last week.
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