Officials from top financial companies were set to meet later Sunday to discuss their contributions to the stock market stabilization fund, officials said, as authorities prepare to intervene amid heightened market volatility.

Representatives of participating institutions, including the state-run Korea Development Bank, the country's five major commercial banks and securities firms, are expected to discuss the fund's operations, they said.

The planned meeting comes after sharp swings in domestic equities, with the government considering expanding the 10 trillion-won ($7.47 billion) fund.

An industry source said authorities are considering raising the pledged contributions of each financial group to up to 2 trillion won.

If other financial companies also join the additional funding effort, the fund could expand to around 20 trillion won from the 10 trillion won.

The meeting is expected to focus on checking whether existing contributors can promptly fulfill their previously pledged commitments under the fund, which was established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was deployed in 1990, 2003 and 2008, while preparations announced amid market turmoil in 2020 and 2022 did not lead to its actual activation.

The market stabilization fund is a pool of money established by financial companies and related institutions to support the stock market during sharp downturns. It operates on a capital-call basis, under which participating institutions pledge contributions in advance and provide the funds when needed.

Volatility in the domestic stock market has intensified amid lingering concerns over the sustainability of investment in artificial intelligence, or AI.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index, or KOSPI, has seen heightened volatility, prompting the bourse operator to trigger both buy-side and sell-side sidecars three times last week.

Meanwhile, financial authorities are reportedly taking a cautious stance toward calls from investors to ban short selling amid increased volatility.