Stock loans in Korea fell to a 13-month low this week amid increased volatility in stock markets, industry data showed Saturday.

The amount of outstanding margin loans came to 25.04 trillion won ($18.7 billion) on Friday, marking the lowest level since Oct. 28 last year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The tally came as volatility heightened in local stock markets this week.

After hitting a record peak in June, the benchmark KOSPI has slumped, mainly due to investment fears over artificial intelligence.

This week alone, trading curbs on the stock markets were activated four times due to wild swings.