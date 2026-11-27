President Lee Jae Myung made an unannounced stop at a traditional market in Seoul’s Eunpyeong District on Wednesday after attending a roundtable on public housing in the area, in keeping with a longstanding practice among Korean presidents of visiting markets to gauge how people are getting by.

At Daerim Alley Market, which opened in 1979, Lee asked shopkeepers how business was going as he bought cherries and bungeoppang — a fish-shaped filled pancake that is popular as a winter snack in Korea. The president also heard suggestions for upgrading market facilities and making them more convenient for shoppers, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

President who shops around

The visit was the latest in a series of market stops Lee has added to official itineraries since taking office in June 2025.

Four days earlier, he toured an SK Group artificial intelligence (AI) data center site in Ulsan, followed by a visit to Dongulsan Market and Hogye Public Market.

Back in June, Lee had made a similar stop at Paldalmun Market in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, after an event honoring 1950-53 Korean War veterans and visited Seoul’s Gildong Bokjori Market earlier that month after a Memorial Day ceremony.

In May alone, Lee made four market stops across three cities — Namdaemun Market in central Seoul after a Parents’ Day ceremony, Nammok Maseong Market in Ulsan following a roundtable on shipbuilding, and a visit to Jagalchi Market in Busan on the eve of an Ocean Day ceremony and a stop at Namhang Market the next day, after the event concluded.

Reading between stalls

According to analysts, these visits offer a snapshot of how economic trends play out in daily life. Posted prices show what families pay for everyday staples and stallholders can explain whether customers are buying less or switching to cheaper alternatives.

“Inflation figures show that food prices are rising, but shopkeepers can tell you what people have stopped buying because it costs too much,” Shin Se-don, professor emeritus of economics at Sookmyung Women's University, said.

Shin also said proximity makes market stops easy to add to presidential itineraries, giving presidents a chance to tour a major industrial investment site and see for themselves whether its benefits are reaching local businesses and households.

“At a data center, the president can see where the money is going. A few streets away, he can see whether that investment is making a difference in the local economy.”

Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, noted that appeal of traditional markets lies partly in their longstanding role as campaign stops, a role likely to come into focus again ahead of the 2028 parliamentary elections.

Shin pointed to Lee’s May visits to Busan’s Jagalchi and Namhang markets just days before the June 3 local elections.

Traditionally a conservative stronghold, Busan turned surprisingly competitive in both the mayoral race and a parliamentary by-election.

“Timing and location shape how people read a presidential visit. When the president walks through a market in a city with closely watched races just days before voting, the visit can be seen as a show of support for his party’s candidates,” Shin said.

Bipartisan tradition

Lee’s predecessors also sought out markets during periods of economic strain and after local setbacks.

On December, 2008, as the global financial crisis unfolded, Lee Myung-bak arrived before dawn at Seoul’s Garak Market, to listen to traders. He bought 500 heads of cabbage from the wholesale market.

Park Geun-hye toured Daegu’s Seomun Market after a major fire in 2016, when the merchants’ association appealed for help rebuilding.

Moon Jae-in went to Namdaemun Market in February 2020 to hear from shopkeepers as the COVID-19 outbreak hurt local business.

In December 2023, Yoon Suk Yeol visited Busan’s Bupyeong Kkangtong Market with the chairs of major conglomerates days after the city lost its bid to host the 2030 World Expo. By bringing business leaders to the market, Yoon was signaling that Busan remained a priority for investment despite not being chosen.