South Koreans' overseas card spending hit the highest-ever amount in the third quarter of the year on the back of an increase in outbound travelers, data showed Friday.

The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with credit and debit cards came to $6.63 billion in the July-September period, up 13.3 percent from three months earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The on-quarter rise marks the sharpest since the first quarter of 2023, when the reading spiked 14.8 percent, and also is the largest-ever.

The central bank said more South Koreans traveled overseas, although direct purchases from abroad declined.

The number of overseas travelers came to 7.12 million in the third quarter of the year, up 7.4 percent from the previous quarter.

The combined amount of purchases made through overseas shopping malls, on the other hand, fell 0.8 percent to $1.4 billion.



