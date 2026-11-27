Overseas card spending hits record high in Q3
Summary
South Koreans spent a record $6.63 billion overseas with credit and debit cards in the July-September period, as more people traveled abroad. The total rose 13.3 percent from the previous quarter, the sharpest quarterly increase since the first quarter of 2023. The Bank of Korea said outbound travel increased while purchases from overseas shopping malls declined.
Key Facts
- The quarterly increase was larger than the 14.8 percent rise recorded in the first quarter of 2023, the previous sharpest increase cited.
- A total of 7.12 million South Koreans traveled overseas in the third quarter, up 7.4 percent from the previous quarter.
- Purchases through overseas shopping malls fell 0.8 percent to $1.4 billion.
South Koreans' overseas card spending hit the highest-ever amount in the third quarter of the year on the back of an increase in outbound travelers, data showed Friday.
The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with credit and debit cards came to $6.63 billion in the July-September period, up 13.3 percent from three months earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The on-quarter rise marks the sharpest since the first quarter of 2023, when the reading spiked 14.8 percent, and also is the largest-ever.
The central bank said more South Koreans traveled overseas, although direct purchases from abroad declined.
The number of overseas travelers came to 7.12 million in the third quarter of the year, up 7.4 percent from the previous quarter.
The combined amount of purchases made through overseas shopping malls, on the other hand, fell 0.8 percent to $1.4 billion.
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