The benchmark KOSPI surged more than 4 percent Friday, as expectations for government measures to stabilize the stock market, including the possible deployment of a market stabilization fund, lifted investor sentiment.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index also jumped more than 8 percent to reclaim the 700 mark for the first time in 12 trading sessions.

KOSPI closed at 4,915.68, up 4.34 percent from the previous session. The index opened at 4,728.80 and fluctuated during the morning session before extending its rally in the afternoon.

Heavy net buying by foreign investors drove the index sharply higher, with institutional purchases adding to the gains.

Foreign investors bought a net 1.13 trillion won ($845 million) on the main bourse, their largest net purchase since Sept. 7, when they bought a net 2.59 trillion won. Institutional investors bought a net 236.9 billion won, with pension funds alone buying a net 288.3 billion won. Retail investors posted net sales of 1.77 trillion won.

Market bellwethers led the gains. Samsung Electronics rose 4.55 percent to close at 179,100 won, while SK hynix gained 5.41 percent to finish at 1.11 million won.

Expectations are growing that financial regulators could deploy the 10 trillion won stock market stabilization fund to cushion the impact of the recent sell-off.

Regulators are preparing to convene an emergency meeting with the chairs of Korea’s five largest financial groups on Monday to discuss measures to stabilize financial markets. They are expected to assess how much more the groups could contribute to the fund.

Separately, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il convened a meeting with financial authorities earlier in the day to assess market conditions and discuss how to respond to the sell-off. Attendees included Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song, Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin.

The ministry said a review by the government and financial regulators found no unusual developments in terms of trading volumes and outstanding balances. Authorities will remain ready to act if needed as uncertainty surrounding the global artificial intelligence industry continues to fuel market volatility.

Kosdaq, meanwhile, closed at 708.99, up 8.13 percent. Strong buying triggered a buy-sidecar at 10:22 a.m., temporarily suspending program buy orders for five minutes.

In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the Korean won strengthened 4.8 won against the U.S. dollar, with the won-dollar exchange rate closing at 1,337.9 won.