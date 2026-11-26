Insurance firms' lending down in Q3: data
Summary
Insurance companies in South Korea had 263.9 trillion won in outstanding loans at the end of September, down 2.1 trillion won from three months earlier, data showed Friday. Lending fell to both households and companies during the quarter. The Financial Supervisory Service also reported that insurers’ nonperforming loan rate rose to 1.42 percent at the end of September.
Key Facts
- Household lending totaled 135.8 trillion won at the end of September, a quarterly decline of 0.3 trillion won.
- Corporate lending fell 1.8 trillion won over the quarter to 128 trillion won.
- The loan delinquency rate was 1.27 percent at the end of June, up 0.19 percentage point from three months earlier.
- The nonperforming loan rate increased 0.11 percentage point from three months earlier to 1.42 percent at the end of September.
Loans extended by insurance companies here fell in the third quarter of this year from three months earlier due to a fall in lending to both households and companies, data showed Friday.
Insurers' outstanding loans reached 263.9 trillion won ($196.6 billion) as of end-September, down 2.1 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The on-quarter fall was attributed to a decline in loans extended to households as well as to companies.
Their household lending stood at 135.8 trillion won as of end-September, down 0.3 trillion won from the previous quarter, and corporate lending also fell 1.8 trillion won to 128 trillion won over the cited period.
The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or interest unpaid for at least a month, stood at 1.27 percent at end-June, up 0.19 percentage point from three months earlier, according to the financial watchdog.
The rate of insurers' nonperforming loans came to 1.42 percent at the end of September, up 0.11 percentage point from three months earlier, the latest findings showed.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.