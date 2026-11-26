Loans extended by insurance companies here fell in the third quarter of this year from three months earlier due to a fall in lending to both households and companies, data showed Friday.

Insurers' outstanding loans reached 263.9 trillion won ($196.6 billion) as of end-September, down 2.1 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The on-quarter fall was attributed to a decline in loans extended to households as well as to companies.

Their household lending stood at 135.8 trillion won as of end-September, down 0.3 trillion won from the previous quarter, and corporate lending also fell 1.8 trillion won to 128 trillion won over the cited period.

The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or interest unpaid for at least a month, stood at 1.27 percent at end-June, up 0.19 percentage point from three months earlier, according to the financial watchdog.

The rate of insurers' nonperforming loans came to 1.42 percent at the end of September, up 0.11 percentage point from three months earlier, the latest findings showed.



