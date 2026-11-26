South Korean banks' net profit increased slightly in the first nine months of the year from a year earlier on the back of a rise in interest income, data showed Friday.

The combined net profit of 20 banks came to 21.5 trillion won ($16 billion) in the January-September period, up 500 billion won, or 2.1 percent, from 21 trillion won in net profit recorded a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Their interest income came to 48.4 trillion won in the first three quarters, up 3.7 trillion won, or 8.2 percent, from a year earlier.

Non-interest income came to 5.9 trillion won in the January-September period, down 900 billion won, or 12.9 percent, over the cited period, according to the FSS.

Their costs to cover loan losses came in at 4.9 trillion won in the January-September period, up 100 billion won, or 3.1 percent, from a year before.

The banks' return on assets ratio rose to 0.66 percent at the end of September, down 0.04 percentage point from a year earlier, while their return on equity ratio also fell 0.32 percentage point to 9.02 percent over the cited period, the data showed.



