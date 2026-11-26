Seoul shares up late Thursday morning on tech gains
Summary
Korean shares rose in Seoul late Thursday morning as chipmakers rebounded after the previous session’s sharp decline, with the Bank of Korea’s upgraded growth forecasts also supporting the market. The KOSPI gained 60.24 points, or 1.28 percent, to 4,757.75 as of 11:20 a.m. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix led gains among major stocks. The won was quoted at 1,340 per U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The Bank of Korea raised its growth forecast for the Korean economy to 4.1 percent for 2027 and 3.9 percent for this year.
- Samsung Electronics gained 1.93 percent, while SK hynix added 4.47 percent.
- SK Square rose 4.41 percent, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics jumped 6.36 percent.
- The won was up 4.3 won from the previous session’s close as of 11:20 a.m.
Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning after the previous session's sharp decline, with chipmakers leading a rebound as the central bank sharply upgraded its economic growth forecasts.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 60.24 points, or 1.28 percent, to 4,757.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Bank of Korea sharply raised its growth forecast for the Korean economy to 4.1 percent for 2027 and 3.9 percent for this year, as strong exports of semiconductors connected to artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered the growth momentum.
Chipmakers led the gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.93 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix added 4.47 percent.
Among other index heavyweights, SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, went up 4.41 percent, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics jumped 6.36 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,340 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.3 won from the previous session's close.
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