Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning after the previous session's sharp decline, with chipmakers leading a rebound as the central bank sharply upgraded its economic growth forecasts.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 60.24 points, or 1.28 percent, to 4,757.75 as of 11:20 a.m.

The Bank of Korea sharply raised its growth forecast for the Korean economy to 4.1 percent for 2027 and 3.9 percent for this year, as strong exports of semiconductors connected to artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered the growth momentum.

Chipmakers led the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.93 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix added 4.47 percent.

Among other index heavyweights, SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, went up 4.41 percent, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics jumped 6.36 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,340 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.3 won from the previous session's close.