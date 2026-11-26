Real household income in Korea fell for the first time in 10 quarters in the third quarter, according to data released Thursday by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The decline came even as the economy grew 3.4 percent in the quarter, buoyed by a semiconductor boom, and was expected to expand in the high 3 percent range this year.

The benefits of economic growth were uneven across households. Lower-income families earned less from work and received less in transfers while facing higher interest payments, further widening the income gap.

Average monthly household income rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 5.48 million won ($4,080), the data showed. Adjusted for inflation, however, it fell 2.1 percent, the first decline since the first quarter of 2024, when real household income fell 1.6 percent.

The decline stands in contrast to the rise in real gross domestic product (GDP), which grew 3.4 percent over the same period.

Disposable income, what households have left to spend or save after taxes and other non-consumption expenses, also fell across all income quintiles, with the monthly average dropping 1.7 percent from a year earlier to 4.3 million won. The decline came as non-consumption expenses, including interest payments, taxes and transfers to other households, climbed 11 percent, while household income rose 0.8 percent.

With the Bank of Korea raising its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.25 percent on Thursday, debt-servicing costs are likely to put further pressure on household budgets.

The figures highlight the gap between the country’s headline growth and the incomes of small businesses, self-employed workers and households. Growth driven by exports and investment has yet to translate into higher household incomes and greater spending power.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il acknowledged the uneven recovery at a press briefing on Monday. warning that the semiconductor sector’s growing weight in the economy could “widen the gap between industries and leave the country more exposed to external shocks.”

“People’s livelihoods are not improving as quickly as the economy is recovering,” he said.

The divide was especially stark between the top and bottom 20 percent of households by income, with the gap between the two groups widening.

Average monthly income among the bottom 20 percent fell 2.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.28 million won, making it the only income group to see a decline. By contrast, average monthly income among households in the top 20 percent rose 1.4 percent to 11.7 million won.

Despite an overall rise in household earnings from work, monthly earned income for the bottom 20 percent fell 9.2 percent year-on-year to 248,000 won. The top 20 percent saw their earned income rise 4.9 percent to 8.33 million won a month.

Households in the bottom 20 percent also continued to run a deficit, with monthly outlays exceeding disposable income by an average of 344,000 won. Their deficit widened by 32.1 percent from a year earlier.

Park Soon-ok, who is in charge of household income and expenditure statistics at the ministry, attributed the drop in income among the lowest-income households in part to a change in the group’s composition.

“The share of wage-earning households in the bottom income group fell significantly, while that of households without employed members increased,” she said.