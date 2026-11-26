The benchmark KOSPI edged up 0.29 percent Thursday despite the central bank’s rate hike, with chipmakers leading the rebound. The index recouped only a fraction of its loss of more than 6 percent in the previous session.

The benchmark KOSPI closed at 4,711.21 after opening 1.01 percent higher at 4,745.10. The index briefly climbed above the 4,800-mark but gave up most of its gains toward the close.

Institutional investors led the buying, purchasing a net 750.9 billion won ($560 million), while foreign investors and retail investors recorded net sales of 113.6 billion won and 1.04 trillion won, respectively.

Samsung Electronics rose 0.35 percent to close at 171,300 won, while SK hynix gained 2.23 percent to finish at 1,053,000 won.

The widely anticipated rate hike appeared to have little effect on investor sentiment. The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3.25 percent, citing persistent inflationary pressures and stronger-than-expected economic growth driven by the semiconductor export boom.

During a press conference following the rate-setting meeting, BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song emphasized the importance of semiconductor prices rather than share prices in assessing the industry's outlook.

He said that semiconductor companies were expected to generate about 700 trillion won in profits this year, while their combined market capitalization stood at around 2,000 trillion won, or roughly three times that amount.

"It is difficult to explain why the market capitalization is only three times the amount of this year's profits," Shin said, adding that stock prices are heavily influenced by investor sentiment.

He suggested that the stock market still had considerable room for growth, given the strength of the country's economy.

The secondary bourse Kosdaq also gained 0.78 percent to close at 655.71.

In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the won strengthened 0.5 won against the U.S. dollar, with the won-dollar exchange rate closing at 1,342.7 won.