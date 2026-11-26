The Bank of Korea (BOK) sharply upgraded its 2027 growth forecast for Korea to 4.1 percent from 2.9 percent on Thursday, expecting the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom to continue fueling semiconductor exports and investment.

In its revised economic outlook, the central bank also raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.9 percent from the 3.3 percent projected in August.

The 1.2-percentage-point upgrade to the 2027 forecast marks the largest upward revision since the BOK began issuing growth projections for the following year in 2008. If realized, the 4.1 percent expansion would mark the first time for the Korean economy to grow by more than 4 percent since 2021, when it expanded 4.7 percent.

The same day, the central bank's Monetary Policy Board raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.25 percent, citing persistent inflationary pressures and stronger-than-expected economic growth.

Speaking at a press conference after the rate-setting meeting, BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song expressed confidence in the revised growth outlook.

"Our 4.1 percent growth forecast for next year reflects a degree of confidence in the economy's overall growth momentum. There are considerable grounds for this projection, given semiconductor companies' orders, sales proceeds and long-term contracts," Shin said.

Exports and investment in the sector are expected to maintain strong growth as AI infrastructure expands, with the resulting gains gradually improving household income conditions and supporting a recovery in consumption, he explained.

Shin also pointed to the scale of earnings expected from the semiconductor industry, estimating that domestic semiconductor companies' operating profits would approach 700 trillion won ($520 billion) this year, equivalent to more than one-fifth of projected national income.

"That 700 trillion won will not disappear into a black hole," Shin said, explaining that the earnings would eventually flow back into the broader economy through corporate taxes, dividends and investment.

However, he acknowledged that the benefits of the semiconductor boom have yet to fully translate into stronger household spending.

Despite the economy's 1 percent expansion in the third quarter, private consumption fell 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, marking its first quarterly contraction in nearly four years.

The central bank lowered its forecast for private consumption growth this year to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent, while projecting a stronger recovery to 2.4 percent next year. Shin said consumption growth would likely remain below overall economic growth but accelerate from this year's pace.

Shin attributed part of the slowdown in consumption to weakness in the stock market, which has been hit by a broad sell-off in AI-related semiconductor shares.

"Private consumption slowed in the second half as the stock market weakened. It would take time for growth in the information technology sector to translate into stronger household spending," he said.

Turning to the rate hike, Shin described the decision as a "preemptive move in response to inflationary pressures."

With the latest decision, the BOK resumed its tightening cycle after holding the benchmark rate steady in October. It had raised the rate by 0.25 percentage points at consecutive meetings in July and August.

The rate hike decision was not unanimous. Two of the seven Monetary Policy Board members dissented, according to the central bank, saying the benchmark rate should be left unchanged at 3 percent.

The BOK projected consumer price inflation at 2.7 percent this year and 2.4 percent next year. Both figures remain above the central bank's 2 percent target.

"Inflation is expected to remain above the target level for a considerable time, as higher cost pressures continue to feed through to prices and demand-side pressures gradually build amid stronger economic growth," Shin said.