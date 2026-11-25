The benchmark KOSPI plunged more than 6 percent Wednesday, erasing the previous session’s rally sparked by the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which had surged on the news a day earlier, gave up all of their previous day’s gains, tumbling 9.87 percent and 11.05 percent, respectively.

The sharp sell-off came as global investment banks cut their price targets for the country’s two semiconductor heavyweights, adding to concerns over the longer-term earnings outlook for companies that together account for nearly half of the index’s market capitalization.

KOSPI opened at 4,809, down 3.94 percent from the previous close, according to the Korea Exchange.

A sell-sidecar was triggered at 9:08 a.m., shortly after the market opened, temporarily suspending program sell orders for five minutes amid heightened volatility. This brought the number of sidecars activated on KOSPI this year to 62, more than double the 26 recorded during the global financial crisis in 2008.

Foreign investors remained heavy net sellers throughout the session, helping drive KOSPI down to 4,697.51, a loss of 6.16 percent.

Investor sentiment was also dampened by the speculation that the U.S. Donald Trump administration is preparing a new wave of tariffs targeting trading partners over industrial subsidies and overcapacity.

“Foreign investors turned net sellers, while Trump’s remarks and uncertainty over tariffs also weighed on the market,” said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

The sell-off was particularly severe among the two chipmakers. SK hynix tumbled to 1.03 million won ($767), while Samsung Electronics fell to 170,700 won.

The movement came amid a series of price target cuts by leading global investment banks, which cited risks to the chip market’s longer-term profitability.

In a Sunday report, Goldman Sachs lowered its target for SK hynix from 3.5 million won to 2 million won, and for Samsung Electronics from 500,000 won to 350,000 won.

Morgan Stanley had already cut its targets in a Nov. 9 report, reducing its forecast for SK hynix from 2.6 million won to 1.6 million won and for Samsung Electronics from 381,000 won to 309,000 won.

Both banks see the risk of a downturn materializing from 2028, as new production capacity emerges and memory prices come under pressure.

Morgan Stanley analyst Shawn Kim warned of a so-called “2028 profit cliff,” reflecting market concerns that supply could catch up with demand and erode the exceptional profitability Korean chip giants have enjoyed during the current memory boom.

Goldman Sachs similarly expects the supply shortage to ease substantially by 2028. It forecasts that the DRAM supply deficit will narrow from 5.1 percent next year to 1.2 percent in 2028, as China’s CXMT ramps up production and demand for PCs and smartphones — two major markets for conventional memory chips — moderates.

That shift could weigh on prices for both major types of memory. Goldman Sachs projects that conventional DRAM and NAND flash could each fall by around 20 percent in 2028 from the previous year.

“Supply-demand dynamics, rather than earnings uncertainty, seem to be playing a bigger role in limiting the upside for chip stocks,” said Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq opened 1.75 percent lower at 654.21 before closing at 650.64, down 2.29 percent.

In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the won weakened 0.8 won against the U.S. dollar, with the won-dollar rate closing at 1,343.2 won.