Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are pitching their products to overseas buyers in one-on-one meetings in Seoul as they seek contracts with foreign governments, U.N. agencies and other public institutions, the Public Procurement Service (PPS) said Wednesday.

The agency opened its largest-ever export matchmaking event, the Global Public Procurement Marketplace (GPPM), at Grand Walkerhill Seoul on Wednesday. Now in its 11th edition, the event runs through Thursday and brings together a record 378 Korean companies, up about 16 percent from last year, and 95 overseas buyers.

The PPS is co-hosting the event with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering.

This year, the agency is helping exporters diversify their markets by pursuing contracts with international organizations. Representatives from the United Nations Development Programme, the U.N. refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration are meeting one-on-one with Korean suppliers.

The effort comes after Korea reached $1 trillion in annual exports for the first time on Nov. 19.

The marketplace overlapped with MDB Project Plaza, a briefing on procurement opportunities for projects financed by multilateral development banks. Held on Wednesday at the same venue, the briefing was co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and organized by KOTRA.

PPS Administrator Baek Seung-bo said in his opening remarks that this year’s event gave Korean suppliers access to a wider range of buyers, including U.N. agencies, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Mozambican government and United States Forces Korea. He said holding the two events alongside each other gave companies more opportunities to meet overseas procurement officials.

“Korea became the fourth country to reach $1 trillion in annual exports. We must now turn this achievement into sustained growth,” Baek said. “More SMEs and innovative companies need to succeed in exporting and do business in a wider range of markets.”

He vowed to strengthen cooperation with international organizations and foreign governments to bring Korean technologies and products proven in domestic public procurement to more markets.

“I hope this event will give Korean companies a foothold in global markets and help procurement agencies find reliable partners,” Baek said.

Five organizations, including the Korea Customs Service, are offering consultations at the event on issues such as customs clearance and overseas certification. The Ministry of Justice is participating for the first time to advise companies on export contracts.

In an interview with The Korea Times ahead of the event, Baek said the PPS is using government purchases to help SMEs secure early sales in Korea and build a track record they can show overseas buyers.

“An important role of public procurement is to help companies build on the opportunities they find in Korea’s public procurement market and turn them into actual exports,” Baek said.

Since 2023, the agency has run a pilot purchasing program that allows foreign public institutions to test Korean products in their own operations. Suppliers can use the results to show prospective buyers how their products perform under local conditions. According to the PPS, annual exports among participating companies increased by an average of 208 percent.

“Overseas trials allow companies to prove their technology under local conditions and find new export opportunities,” Baek said. “We are expanding support with certification, customs clearance and maintenance so that successful trials can lead to export sales.”

The PPS also helps SMEs and other innovative firms compete for public procurement contracts abroad through G-PASS, a program that identifies promising suppliers. Since its launch in 2013, the program has selected 1,493 companies to receive support such as meetings with overseas buyers, opportunities to join trade missions and tailored export advice.

Baek said the agency plans to link domestic purchases, overseas trials and buyer outreach more closely. It will also help companies in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics and biotechnology use their domestic track records to pursue contracts with international organizations and foreign public agencies.

“As global trade conditions change rapidly, diversifying export markets and opening up new overseas procurement markets are crucial to the continued growth of Korean companies,” Baek said. “We hope this event will help them find new export opportunities and compete more effectively in global markets.”

After the event, the agency plans to arrange visits by overseas buyers to Korean suppliers’ facilities and track follow-up negotiations to help turn initial meetings into contracts. It is also developing training and bid-writing support for companies seeking contracts with international organizations.



