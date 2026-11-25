Editor’s note This article is part of a series utilizing data and reports provided by Korea Investors Service (KIS) to offer our readers in-depth insights on industry trends, corporate fiscal health and M&A deals.

Korean clothing contractors that make apparel for Walmart, Gap and Target are expanding production closer to the United States and building regional yarn and fabric operations as U.S. tariffs erode the cost advantage of their Southeast Asian plants.

Korea Investors Service (KIS), a Moody's affiliate, said in a Nov. 24 report that heavy reliance on American buyers has turned U.S. trade policy into a major risk, along with rising wages, currency fluctuations and weak pricing power. While Southeast Asia remains central to their manufacturing footprints, companies are adjusting supply chains to protect duty free access and shorten delivery times.

Hansae generated 94.9 percent of its 2025 revenue in the U.S., while Youngone and TP each derived about 60 percent of sales there, KIS said. Because those brands can spread orders across many suppliers, contract manufacturers struggle to pass along higher costs when trade rules or input prices change.

Since April 2025, the U.S. tariff framework facing apparel suppliers has shifted repeatedly between country-specific levies, temporary global duties and Section 301 forced labor tariffs. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs in February 2026, Washington introduced a temporary 10 percent global tariff under Section 122, which expired after its 150-day statutory window ended on July 24 and gave way to Section 301 forced labor tariffs.

Vietnam's duty rate moved from 10 percent in April 2025 to 20 percent in February 2026 before settling at 12.5 percent in July, KIS noted. Indonesia and Bangladesh each moved from 10 percent to 19 percent and back to 10 percent, while Myanmar swung from 10 percent to 44 percent before being exempted under the July measure. KIS said frequent policy shifts make long-term factory investment decisions harder.

Thin margins, rising wages

Operating as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers, Korean contractors manufacture garments to order for global brands selling under their own labels. That structure leaves suppliers exposed to shifts in U.S. consumer demand and retailer inventory policies.

When U.S. apparel and accessory sales dropped during pandemic lockdowns in 2020, retailer inventory-to-sales ratios spiked and order volumes fell, weighing on OEM earnings. After post-lockdown restocking boosted orders in 2021 and 2022, softer demand and retailer destocking in 2023 and 2024 pressured orders and profitability again.

Combined operating margins for 13 Korean apparel OEMs stayed between roughly 3 percent and 5 percent during most of the past 15 years. The main exception was 2022, when a stronger dollar helped lift the combined operating margin of the four largest players — Hansae, Youngone, TP and ShinWon — to 13.5 percent. Because OEMs mostly bill in dollars while paying wages and some materials in local currency or won, exchange-rate swings directly affect won-denominated results.

Rising labor costs in traditional production hubs add another squeeze. After coastal wage increases in China prompted earlier shifts toward Southeast Asia, minimum wages in key Asian bases continued climbing. Vietnam's monthly minimum wage in its top-tier region, covering Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, rose from 3.1 million dong (about $120) in 2015 to 4.96 million dong in 2025, while Jakarta's doubled from 2.7 million rupiah (about $148) to 5.4 million rupiah.

Sector snapshot: OEMs Industry risk: Earnings swing with U.S. consumer spending and buyers' inventory decisions. Heavy dependence on a few global brands has kept combined operating margins at 3 to 5 percent for most of the past 15 years.



Key credit drivers: The share of output that qualifies for duty-free entry to the U.S. through Central American plants with in-region yarn and fabric supply. Whether new factories stabilize before investment costs strain cash flow. How concentrated each company's sales are by buyer and region. Movements in the won-dollar exchange rate, since most companies do not actively hedge.



Key player profiles:



Hansae: Earned about 94.9 percent of 2025 sales in the U.S., from buyers including Target, Old Navy, Gap, Kohl's, Walmart and Carhartt. It has invested $300 million in a yarn-to-garment complex in Guatemala, but about 60 percent of its output still comes from outside Central America.



Sae-A Trading: Supplies Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Macy's and Gap. It runs vertically integrated operations in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Haiti and Costa Rica, and has expanded in the region by acquiring Tegra in 2024 and the El Salvador plants of Swisstex in 2025.



ShinWon: Makes knitwear for Gap, Walmart and Target in Vietnam, Indonesia, Guatemala, Nicaragua, India and Bangladesh. About 57 percent of its sales come from subsidiaries outside Central America. It also runs domestic men's and women's fashion brands.



Youngone: Earns about 60 percent of sales in the U.S. from outdoor and sportswear brands such as The North Face, Lululemon and Patagonia. Bangladesh accounts for 60 to 70 percent of its output. It owns Swiss bicycle brand SCOTT.



TP: Earns about 60 percent of sales in the U.S. from buyers including Target, Columbia and Carhartt. It produces in Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar and has no plants in Central America.

Betting on Central America

Amid changing U.S. tariffs, duty free access under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement has remained intact for compliant goods across Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

To qualify, however, garments must meet the "yarn forward" rule of origin, meaning spinning, knitting or weaving, dyeing and sewing take place within the agreement area. Garments sewn in the region from non-qualifying outside yarn or fabric do not get duty free treatment and face standard Section 301 tariff rates.

Hansae established a Guatemalan unit in 2022 and has invested $300 million in a roughly 500,000-square-meter complex in Michatoya, adding a dyeing plant in 2023 and a spinning mill in 2024. Paired with existing sewing plants, the integrated site is slated for full operation in the second half of 2026 and is expected to cut U.S. shipping lead times by about two months compared to Vietnam. Hansae also acquired U.S. synthetic maker Texollini in 2024.

Sae-A Trading, active in Guatemala since 1998, spins yarn in Costa Rica and makes fabric in Guatemala, and expanded its footprint by buying sportswear maker Tegra in 2024 and fabric dyer Swisstex's El Salvador facilities and U.S. sales arm in 2025, adding ties to Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. ShinWon began building a yarn-to-sewing chain in Guatemala in 2023.

KIS noted that roughly 60 percent of Hansae's production capacity and 57 percent of ShinWon's sales remain outside Central America, while TP has no plants there.

Another route

Youngone, which supplies outdoor and athletic brands including The North Face and Lululemon, has taken a different approach. Roughly 60 to 70 percent of its output is made in Bangladesh, which faces a 10 percent U.S. forced labor tariff, and it has no plans to relocate production in response to U.S. tariffs, KIS said.

Instead, Youngone is expanding its plant in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from sewing into fabric production, dyeing and finishing. It says it is planning to raise total investment there to $40 million by 2028 to serve Europe under the European Union's Generalised Scheme of Preferences duty free rules for locally made fabric and garments. It also owns Swiss bicycle brand SCOTT, whose sales jumped during the pandemic but fell from 2023 onward, before losses narrowed in 2025.

KIS said relocation pays off only after new plants stabilize. Construction and equipment costs come first, while returns arrive slowly, straining cash flow — especially when a company invests in several regions at once.

Newly hired workers are also less productive, so moving to a lower-wage country may not reduce labor costs per garment at first.

The rating agency said it will track whether investments translate into profits and cash flow, and whether the industry's reliance on the U.S. and a handful of buyers actually declines.

Jargon buster Lead time: The period between a buyer's order and delivery.



Yarn forward: A rule of origin requiring every stage from yarn spinning onward to take place within a trade bloc.





Beyond apparel

Some companies have also moved into non-apparel businesses to cushion thin OEM margins and order swings.

Hansae's parent, Hansae Yes24 Holdings, holds online bookstore and ticketing firm Yes24, educational publisher Dong-A Publishing and auto parts maker Hansae Mobility. Yes24 generated more than 600 billion won in annual revenue and about 15 billion won in annual operating profit from 2021 to 2024, while Dong-A Publishing earned over 15 billion won a year on revenue above 100 billion won — though Hansae still supplied about 54 percent of group revenue on average from 2023 to 2025, and most of its operating profit.

Nike footwear contractor TKG Taekwang expanded into chemicals and materials through TKG Huchems and other affiliates. After consolidating TKG Huchems in 2022, TKG Taekwang's revenue rose from 2.1 trillion won in 2021 to 3.8 trillion won in 2022 as footwear's revenue share dropped from 87.3 percent to 65 percent.

KIS said diversification strengthens credit profiles only when new units generate standalone profits without draining cash via loans, guarantees or capital support from the core business.

Summary Korean garment makers that rely on U.S. retailers are building yarn-to-garment supply chains in Central America to keep duty-free access to the American market, while Youngone is leaning on Europe-bound production and its bicycle unit. Korea Investors Service said the strategies will pay off only if the new plants reach full output on schedule.



