Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Wednesday the government was considering a gradual exit from its fuel price cap introduced in response to the Middle East conflict, amid concerns over market distortions and the difficulties of compensating refiners for their losses.

"When conditions allow, we intend to return gradually to normal pricing, potentially taking into account the differences between fuel products," Kim said at a press briefing Wednesday.

However, he stressed that the government had yet to decide on any specific measures, adding that the price cap will remain in place for the time being as the situation in the Middle East continues to unfold.

"We are not planning to take any immediate action. I was simply saying that this could be one of the options available as part of an eventual exit strategy," he replied when asked whether gasoline prices would be normalized first.

Unlike gasoline, which is used primarily for passenger vehicles, diesel is used mainly in freight trucks and delivery vehicles. As such, changes in diesel prices may have more direct impact on businesses and people who rely on vehicles for their livelihoods.

The government introduced the price cap in March following the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran war, seeking to stabilize domestic fuel prices amid supply chain disruptions stemming from the conflict.

Under the system, the government sets maximum wholesale prices that refiners can charge gas stations and distributors, adjusting the ceilings every two weeks in line with global oil price movements.

The government pledged to compensate refiners for losses incurred under the price cap.

On Nov. 13, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources kept the price ceilings unchanged for the fifth consecutive two-week period, at 1,784 won ($1.33) per liter for gasoline, 1,773 won for diesel and 1,380 won for kerosene.

While the policy has helped ease the burden on drivers and businesses despite rising global oil prices, concerns are mounting over its longer-term side effects.

"The prolonged price cap has weakened the market's ability to regulate demand," said Kim Dae-jong, a professor of business administration at Sejong University.

Normally, when oil supplies are disrupted, prices would rise and reduce consumption. However, the price cap has limited such price increases, keeping demand relatively high despite supply constraints.

At a press conference last week, Park Ju-seon, head of the Korea Petroleum Association, raised concerns over the difficulties of calculating and compensating refiners' losses under the price cap.

"The government said it would compensate refiners based on production costs plus an appropriate margin. However, since petroleum products are produced through a refining process involving multiple products, it is extremely difficult to calculate the costs of gasoline, diesel and kerosene separately," Park said.