Korea's business sentiment fell for the first time in five months in November due mainly to sluggish sales and rising inventory, a central bank survey showed Wednesday.

The Composite Business Sentiment Index (CBSI) for all industries stood at 103.5 in November, down 0.7 point from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading marked the first on-month decline since June, when the index dropped 1.2 points.

The index measures corporate outlooks on overall business conditions, with a reading above 100 indicating that optimists still outnumber pessimists.

The CBSI among manufacturers fell 0.8 point on-month to 104.8 in November from a more than four-year high of 105.6 the previous month.

The manufacturing index had remained above the 100 mark for four consecutive months from May through August, after first topping the threshold in May for the first time since August 2022, but fell to 99.5 in September.

The index among nonmanufacturers also went down 0.7 point on-month to 102.5.

The BOK said rising inventory and global oversupply weighed on manufacturing companies, while nonmanufacturing companies turned less optimistic due to higher energy costs and fewer leisure activities amid colder weather.

The outlook for December climbed 0.2 point to 102 from the previous month's projection of 101.8, the survey showed.

The economic sentiment index, or ESI, which reflects sentiment among both consumers and businesses, contracted 0.9 point to 99.9 for November.