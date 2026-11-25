Banks' household mortgage lending rates hit over 14-year high in Oct.
Summary
South Korean banks raised household mortgage lending rates for a sixth consecutive month in October, reaching their highest level since March 2012, central bank data showed Wednesday. The average rate on new household mortgages rose 0.1 percentage point to 4.98 percent as market interest rates increased. The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark rate at 3 percent last month after raising it in July and August to curb inflation, and is scheduled to hold its final rate-setting meeting of the year Thursday.
Key Facts
- The average interest rate on new bank loans increased 0.07 percentage point to 4.64 percent in October.
- The average rate on new corporate loans rose 0.06 percentage point to 4.55 percent.
- The rate on new household loans climbed 0.06 percentage point to 5.02 percent, exceeding 5 percent for the first time since November 2023.
- The average household mortgage rate was 5 percent in March 2012, the previous time it reached a level comparable to October’s rate.
Banks' household mortgage loan rates rose for the sixth consecutive month to the highest point in 14 years and seven months in October on rising market interest, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The average interest rate on new bank loans stood at 4.64 percent last month, up 0.07 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The average rate on corporate loans increased 0.06 percentage point to 4.55 percent last month, and the rate on new household loans rose 0.06 percentage point to 5.02 percent, topping the 5 percent line for the first time since November 2023.
The average rate on household mortgage loans increased 0.1 percentage point to 4.98 percent in October, extending its winning streak that started in May.
It marked the highest level since March 2012, when the average household mortgage rate came to 5 percent.
Last month, the BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3 percent after consecutive rate hikes in July and August aimed at curbing rising inflation caused by prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust economic growth.
The central bank will hold its last rate-setting meeting of the year Thursday.
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