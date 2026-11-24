



South Korean stocks surged nearly 7 percent late Tuesday morning, surpassing the psychologically important 5,000-point mark, as chipmakers rallied amid a global wave of optimism sparked by Jensen Huang's return to lead Nvidia.

After opening 3.64 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended its gains to rise 315.04 points, or 6.69 percent, to 5,023.58 as of 11:20 a.m.

As the rally gathered momentum, the Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar at 9:06 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes.

The measure is triggered when KOSPI 200 futures rise at least 5 percent and remain at that level for one minute or longer.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.01 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 6.51 percent.

Nvidia's board has decided to reinstate Huang, while U.S. President Donald Trump praised the decision, saying Huang poses no national security risk.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks advanced across the board, with chip shares leading the gain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 7.72 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix surged 8.48 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,344.6 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2 won from the previous session's close.