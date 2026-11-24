The number of salaried job positions in South Korea rose at the fastest pace in four years in the second quarter of this year, driven by gains in the health and food service sectors, government data showed Tuesday.

The number of paid jobs stood at 21.36 million as of May, up 406,000 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Data and Statistics said.

It marked the sharpest on-year increase among second-quarter figures since 2022, when the number of paid jobs shot up by 628,000.

Wage jobs refer to positions held by employees and are different from the ministry's monthly employment statistics, which count all employed people.

For example, when a person works for a company on weekdays and takes a part-time job at a private academy on weekends, he or she is counted as one employed person, while two paid jobs are recorded.

By sector, jobs in health and social welfare rose by 161,000, marking the largest second-quarter increase since 2021.

Those in accommodation and food services increased by 67,000, the sharpest since 2017, when the ministry began compiling such data.

In contrast, manufacturing wage jobs declined by 4,000, and those in the construction industry dropped by 16,000.

Within the manufacturing sector, the chip industry, which is enjoying an unprecedented boom, added 6,000 wage jobs over the cited period.

By age group, salaried jobs held by people in their 20s and younger backtracked by 56,000, while those in other age groups increased.

In particular, wage jobs for people in their 60s increased by 277,000, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total increase.



