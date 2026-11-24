Participants of the 2026 Korea Times Forum, “Capital market advancement: Giant leap toward era of Korea premium,” applaud during a VIP session at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul, Tuesday. Dignitaries include, from left in the first row, IBK Securities President Choi Kwang-jin, Deutsche Bank Seoul branch Manager Park Hyun-nam, Mirae Asset Securities CEO and Vice Chairman Kim Mi-seob, Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Marie Antonia von Schönburg, Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-yong, KB Financial Group Chairman Lee Jae-keun, Korea Times Vice Chairman Seung Ji-soo, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong, NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Lee Chan-woo, British Chamber of Commerce in Korea CEO Lucinda Walker, General Insurance Association of Korea Chairman Lee Byung-rhae and MBK Vice Chairman Kim Kwang-il. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul