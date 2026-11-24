South Korea's bourse operator on Tuesday activated a buy-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the stock index rose sharply.

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 9:06 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

After opening 3.64 percent higher, the KOSPI added 263.75 points, or 5.6 percent, to 4,974.62 as of 9:08 a.m.

The index rallied as Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia leadership rekindled optimism over the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index rises 5 percent or more for at least one minute.