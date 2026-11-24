Korea's capital market needs more transparency, predictability and access to gain more trust from foreign investors and attract them, in a broader goal to narrow the longstanding discount on Korean stocks and build a “Korea premium,” experts said.

Domestic and overseas financial experts, investors and business leaders discussed tasks to achieve that goal at the 2026 Korea Times Forum Tuesday.

Under the theme “Capital market advancement: Giant leap toward era of Korea premium,” the forum examined measures to curb unfair trading, delist struggling companies and expand English-language disclosures. It also explored how companies can increase shareholder value by raising dividends, canceling treasury shares and strengthening the role of their boards.

In a rare joint appearance, the forum brought together the chairs of all five major Korean financial groups — KB, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH NongHyup.

In his welcome remarks, Korea Times Vice Chairman Seung Ji-soo said KOSPI’s recent drop below 5,000 after surpassing 9,000 in June “has reminded us that market confidence can be fragile.”

Seung called for greater market transparency, stronger corporate governance, better protection of shareholder rights and a more investor-friendly environment to build a sustainable Korea premium.

“Korea has world-class companies and a globally competitive economy,” he said. “Yet, the true value of these strengths has not always been fully reflected in our capital market. Closing this gap requires structural reforms and consistent efforts from both the government and the private sector.”

In her congratulatory remarks, Marie Antonia von Schonburg, president and CEO of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Korean companies had long traded at a discount to their overseas peers despite sound fundamentals, out of concerns about insufficient transparency, predictability and foreign investor access.

She said Korea is improving corporate governance, strengthening shareholder rights and making it easier for foreign investors to participate. She added that achieving a Korea premium would depend on how quickly and consistently the reforms are implemented.

“Markets reward consistency far more than they reward any single policy announcement,” she said. A market premium, she added, “is built over time, through the daily practice of fair rules, open access and honest governance. It is, in the end, a matter of trust.”

British Chamber of Commerce in Korea CEO Lucinda Walker said in her congratulatory remarks that Korea has become a global leader in technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing. The challenge, she said, is to ensure that the strength of Korean companies is fully reflected in international investor confidence and market valuations.

Walker welcomed Korea’s expansion of mandatory English-language corporate disclosures earlier this year, calling it “an important step toward greater transparency, strengthening international investor confidence and bringing Korea closer to global market standards.”

She said the United Kingdom’s Group of 20 presidency in 2027, followed by Korea’s in 2028, would give the two countries an opportunity to work together on financial market resilience, regulatory cooperation and cross-border investment.

“Transparent, accessible and well-governed capital markets attract investment, support innovation and create opportunities for businesses and communities alike,” Walker said.

In the first keynote address, Kim Woo-chan, chairman of the Kosdaq Market Committee and a professor at Korea University, reviewed Korea’s progress on capital market reform and the challenges ahead.

In the second keynote address, Amar Gill, secretary general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association, assessed Korea’s capital market from the perspective of foreign investors and outlined priorities for further reform.

Kim also moderated the first panel discussion, which focused on policy measures to narrow the Korea discount. Panelists discussed revising delisting rules to remove struggling companies from the market more quickly and expanding English-language disclosures to give foreign investors better access to company information. They also discussed strengthening protections for minority shareholders and improving dividend procedures.

The panelists were Shin Wang-kun, an expert member of the National Pension Fund Management Committee; Yoon Chang-yong, head of research at Shinhan Securities; and Sachin Bhambani, executive vice president of Standard Chartered Bank Korea.

The second session focused on what companies can do to build a Korea premium. Panelists discussed raising dividends and canceling treasury shares to boost shareholder returns. They also considered how to give boards a stronger role in corporate decision-making.

Peter S. Kim, global investment strategist at KB Financial Group, moderated the discussion. The panelists were Lee Chang-hwan, founder and CEO of Align Partners Capital Management; Joon Seok, Korea chief strategist at Morgan Stanley; and Kim Seo-ha, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group Korea.