Korea has staged one of the most decisive turnarounds and become a regional leader in corporate governance, said Amar Gill, secretary general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), Tuesday.

"It has moved in a remarkably short period from a market long characterized by stalled reform and structural discounts to one where policymakers have delivered a coherent sequence of changes that better protect minority shareholders," Gill said during his keynote speech at the 2026 Korea Times Forum at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul.

Korea ranked fifth in this year's edition of ACGA's CG Watch, which evaluates Asia's corporate governance (CG) landscape. Korea moved up three places from 2023 and nine places from 2018. The only other market to have seen a similarly significant improvement in its ranking, according to Gill, is Japan, which climbed from seventh in 2018 to second this year.

"Japan and Korea are providing leadership in the region on value-up type of program," Gill said.

CG Watch evaluates 12 Asia-Pacific markets across seven categories: government and public governance, regulators and enforcement, CG rules, listed companies, investors, auditors and audit regulations, and civil society and media.

Australia topped this year's ranking, followed by Japan, Singapore and Taiwan. Malaysia tied with Korea for fifth place.

Gill praised the rapid succession of Commercial Code amendments over the past 18 months.

Under the first round of amendments, Korea extended the duty of directors, including independent directors, beyond the company to encompass all shareholders. This strengthens accountability when the interests of controlling and minority shareholders diverge, particularly in mergers and acquisitions.

The second round of amendments mandated cumulative voting for large listed companies and expanded the separate election of audit committee members from one to two seats. These measures increase the likelihood that minority shareholders' interests will be genuinely represented on boards and that audit committees will be better insulated from management influence.

The third and most recent round of amendments addressed one of Korea's persistent corporate control issues by requiring companies to cancel treasury shares, generally within one year of acquisition. This restricts the "spin-off magic" that previously allowed controlling shareholders to boost their effective stakes in newly listed subsidiaries.

"These changes directly address mechanisms that have historically enabled controlling shareholders to entrench themselves rather than returning cash to public shareholders," Gill said.

However, Gill noted that implementation challenges remain, as the reform process is still in its early stages.

"Practical AGM (annual general meeting) frictions remain, for instance on notice periods, proxy infrastructure for cumulative voting, board-size caps and staggered boards that can blunt minority influence," Gill said.

The willingness of companies and intermediaries to embrace the spirit of the changes will determine how much of the legislative progress translates into durable and effective corporate governance reform, he said.

"It is key that large groups in the region, including Korea's chaebols, are run in the interests of all shareholders rather than just controlling shareholders," he added.

Gill also reiterated the association's position on mandatory tender offers, outlined in a letter sent to the National Assembly in early November. He stressed that minority shareholders should be protected and treated equally by requiring the new controlling shareholder to offer to buy all shares held by minority shareholders at the highest price paid in building up its stake.

Looking ahead, Gill said sustaining the positive momentum in corporate governance reform will depend largely on execution.

"The market's been very volatile because of the sentiment on AI, but it has led to Korea becoming alive again in the perspective of international investors," Gill said. "The momentum should carry forward by actions of corporates, by actions of investors, and a little bit more of guidance from the regulators of the government."

Established in 1999, ACGA is an independent, member-led organization with 107 members, 80 percent of which are institutional investors, including the National Pension Service. It aims to promote good corporate governance across the region.