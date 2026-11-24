Korea's corporate governance reforms must translate into tangible changes in corporate decision-making in order for the country to overcome its longstanding market discount, experts said Tuesday.

The remarks came during the 2026 Korea Times Forum, where participants discussed ways to strengthen the country's capital market and improve its global competitiveness.

During a session titled "Capital market reform to eliminate Korea discount," panelists examined structural weaknesses holding back the market and measures to attract more long-term investment.

The discussion was moderated by Kim Woo-chan, chairman of the Kosdaq Market Committee and a professor at Korea University, and brought together Shin Wang-kun, an expert member of the National Pension Fund Management Committee; Yoon Chang-yong, head of research at Shinhan Securities; and Sachin Bhambani, executive vice president of Standard Chartered Bank Korea.

Shin identified conflicts of interest between controlling shareholders and ordinary shareholders as a fundamental weakness in Korea's corporate governance structure.

"Many listed companies in Korea are structured in a way that allows controlling shareholders to exert significant influence over entire business despite holding relatively small ownership stakes. In other words, there is a gap between ownership and control," Shin said.

"Under such structures, major decisions involving mergers, spin-offs and dual listing of subsidiaries can be made in ways that favor controlling shareholders over minority shareholders."

He stressed that corporate boards must serve as effective decision-making bodies capable of managing such conflicts. "The board should not be a body that simply rubber-stamps decisions, but a genuine supervisory body that protects the interests of all shareholder," he said.

The expert also said institutional investors' active exercise of shareholder rights should not be viewed as interference in corporate management, but as a means of protecting companies' long-term value.

"At its core, stewardship is not about controlling companies. It is about identifying risks that could undermine their long-term value and encouraging improvements through constructive dialogue with boards," he said.

Yoon, meanwhile, argued that Korea's high inheritance and gift taxes could discourage controlling shareholders from boosting their stock prices, as higher valuations could increase the tax burden when their stakes are passed down to heirs.

"Of course, I am not simply arguing that tax rates should be lowered," Yoon said. "We should consider how to redesign the system to reduce the inconveniences and negative effects it creates."

When asked what improvements are needed to attract more long-term investment to the Korean market, the researcher pointed to shortcomings in corporate disclosure practices, particularly among small and medium-sized firms.

"While disclosure practices at large conglomerates have become much more transparent than in the past, smaller companies still fall short in providing clear and timely information on important corporate matters," he said.

He also called for more comprehensive English-language disclosures to make Korean companies more accessible to foreign investors and easier to assess against their global peers.

Bhambani stressed that regulatory predictability is essential to building long-term confidence among foreign investors, saying they value clear communication over simply having fewer restrictions.

"Global institutions don't necessarily look at pure rules. They really look at clear rules, communication in advance and the logic of why those rules are coming in," he said.

He urged regulators to publish clear policy road maps and actively consult domestic and foreign institutional investors before introducing new measures.

Beyond regulatory predictability, Bhambani said Korea should also consider improving foreign investors' access to its financial markets through a more tax-efficient and currency-neutral environment.

Citing India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he said the special financial jurisdiction allows international investors to access Indian financial products in foreign currencies, including U.S. dollar-denominated Nifty futures.

"That ecosystem can really help bring in a lot more transparency and trust, as well as take away some of the pain points caused by taxation and currency," Bhambani said.