The heads of Korea’s five major financial groups made a rare joint appearance Tuesday at the 2026 Korea Times Forum. They were Lee Jae-keun of KB Financial Group, Jin Ok-dong of Shinhan Financial Group, Ham Young-joo of Hana Financial Group, Yim Jong-yong of Woori Financial Group and Lee Chan-woo of NH NongHyup Financial Group.

At a VIP reception before the official opening of the forum, the five chairs met with ambassadors, financial experts, investors and business leaders from Korea and abroad, as well as Korea Times Chairman Seung Myung-ho, Vice Chairman Seung Ji-soo and President-Publisher Oh Young-jin.

Under the theme “Capital market advancement: Giant leap toward era of Korea premium,” the forum focused on market reforms and ways to increase shareholder returns to address the longstanding undervaluation of Korean stocks.

KB Chairman Lee attended the forum a day after his inauguration ceremony. The former Kookmin Bank president was officially elected at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting last Friday, with 97.69 percent of the shares represented at the meeting voting in favor. His three-year term began Saturday.

In his inaugural address, Lee laid out his vision for KB as a leading global financial platform. He urged the group’s banking, securities, insurance and credit card businesses to work more closely together and put customers at the center of their operations.

Jin first took office in March 2023 and began his second term this year. Shinhan Financial’s net profit rose 12.7 percent year-on-year to 5.03 trillion won ($3.7 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, topping 5 trillion won for the period for the first time.

Ham took office in March 2022 and secured a second term last year. His term runs through March 2028. Hana Financial posted record quarterly net profit in the third quarter, lifting its nine-month net profit to 3.62 trillion won, up 5.6 percent year-on-year.

At the Oct. 2 opening of the group’s new headquarters in Incheon’s Cheongna district, Ham described the move as the start of a transformation that would unite the group’s affiliates and employees around a common goal.

Yim took office in March 2023 and was reappointed three years later. During his first term, Woori Financial expanded its nonbank operations by launching Woori Investment & Securities in 2024 and acquiring Tongyang Life Insurance and ABL Life Insurance last year. The group’s nine-month net profit fell 4.9 percent year-on-year to 2.66 trillion won, while third-quarter net profit topped 1 trillion won for the second straight quarter.

Lee Chan-woo has led NH NongHyup Financial since February last year. The group posted a record nine-month net profit of 2.53 trillion won, surpassing last year’s full-year earnings.