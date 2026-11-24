Korea's stock market rally earlier this year, buoyed by the artificial intelligence (AI) supercycle, initially drew investors' eyes to the broader market’s growth potential. But as the market enters a correction, stakeholders are looking more closely at companies outside the AI boom to assess whether they can generate sustainable returns and close the country's longstanding valuation gap.

"The AI curtain has been lifted. Now, the low-PBR [price-to-book ratio] companies are much more visible and shareholders are starting to increase their voices," said Kim Seo-ha, managing director and partner at consulting firm BCG Korea.

Companies outside the AI and semiconductor sectors are consequently facing greater scrutiny over their valuations, with pressure from shareholders and the government to improve corporate value likely to intensify.

"The market should reward companies that make genuine efforts [to improve their corporate value] and therefore can highlight the rest of the market, instead of just riding the AI cycle," said Peter S. Kim, global investment strategist of KB Financial Group.

The remarks came during a panel discussion titled "Corporate Strategies for Achieving Korea Premium," the closing session of the 2026 Korea Times Forum.

The panelists identified capital allocation — how companies divide their resources between business investment and shareholder returns — as a key weakness holding back valuations. Many listed firms lack clear investment return targets and mechanisms to reassess projects that fail to meet expectations. They also often fall short of establishing consistent principles for shareholder payouts.

"The concept of capital allocation is not very well established in Korean companies so far," BCG's Kim said.

The financial sector offers some evidence of progress. The country's four major financial groups — KB, Shinhan, Hana and Woori — have raised their payout ratios from around 25 percent two years ago to nearly 50 percent, contributing to a significant rerating of their shares.

Joon Seok, Korea chief strategist at Morgan Stanley, stressed that consistency and predictability matter more than the absolute size of shareholder payouts. Investors need a clear capital management framework that allows them to anticipate how much a company will return based on its earnings, rather than having to rely on sporadic announcements of dividends or share buybacks.

But more disciplined capital allocation also requires stronger oversight of the people making those decisions. The panelists pointed to corporate governance structures that have historically concentrated decision-making power among controlling shareholders and management.

Some 93 percent of domestically listed companies are controlled by families or founders, according to Lee Chang-hwan, founder and CEO of activist investment fund Align Partners Capital Management. In such companies, boards often function as rubber stamps rather than independently scrutinizing management decisions.

"When companies fail to allocate capital effectively or return excess cash, despite lacking investment opportunities that can generate returns above their cost of capital, external pressure is necessary," Lee argued.

Activist investors can help hold management accountable, particularly as amendments to the Commercial Act strengthen minority shareholders’ rights through measures including cumulative voting and expanded directors’ fiduciary duties.

Lee also welcomed greater competition among activist funds, arguing that more investors pursuing the common goal of long-term shareholder value would create a stronger environment for corporate engagement.

"The more engaging, like-minded investors, the better," he said.

Seok noted that shareholder engagement should extend beyond activist funds to include overseas investors, retail shareholders, pension funds and domestic institutional investors. A more diversified market, with less concentration in a handful of large companies, would also help sustain Korea's appeal to global investors.

He sees corporate changes as particularly important for improving returns in sectors outside AI and semiconductors.

Recent policy initiatives have already begun to influence corporate behavior, encouraging more firms to focus on value creation.

But the growing number of corporate value-up disclosures has not necessarily translated into better-quality explanations, Kim said, arguing that capital allocation should be treated as a company-wide strategic priority led by the CEO, rather than left largely to finance departments.

Seok likewise called for a shift in management performance measures away from absolute revenue and earnings figures toward profitability ratios such as return on equity, with executive key performance indicators more closely linked to share-price performance.

The next phase of reform will depend in part on whether corporate boards can translate their expanded responsibilities into more effective oversight. Directors are becoming more aware of their duty to protect the interests of all shareholders, Kim explained, but many still lack the financial expertise or confidence to challenge management decisions.

Boards must be able to assess major investments and mergers and acquisitions based on financial evidence rather than simply accepting management’s rationale. They should also make fuller use of their authority to request information, raise agenda items and hire independent advisers.

Seok argued that the priority now is not another round of policy changes, but whether companies follow through and put the reforms into practice.