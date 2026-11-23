Consumer sentiment fell for the second consecutive month in November due mainly to a stock market correction and higher interest rates, the central bank said Tuesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) stood at 103.1 this month, down 2.3 points from October, according to a survey by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists, while a figure below 100 suggests the opposite.

"Pessimistic outlooks increased as the stock market correction and rising lending rates weighed heavily on consumer sentiment," the BOK said.

The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions came in at 78 in November, down 4 points from a month earlier.

The index for people's outlook for future economic conditions also fell 2 points to 86 over the same period.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 15 percent in the first three weeks of November on escalating concerns about profitability of large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investment after the U.S. midterm elections.

The BOK survey was carried out on 2,500 households from Nov. 9-16.



