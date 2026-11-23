Consumer sentiment falls for 2nd month in Nov. on stock market correction, high loan rates
Summary
The Bank of Korea said consumer sentiment fell in South Korea in November, as a stock market correction and higher lending rates weighed on outlooks. The composite consumer sentiment index stood at 103.1, down 2.3 points from October. Assessments of current and future economic conditions also declined. The survey covered 2,500 households from Nov. 9-16.
Key Facts
- A CCSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists, while a reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
- The subindex for assessments of current economic conditions fell 4 points to 78 in November.
- The subindex for expectations about future economic conditions declined 2 points to 86.
- The KOSPI dropped 15 percent in the first three weeks of November amid concerns about the profitability of large-scale AI infrastructure investment after the U.S. midterm elections.
Consumer sentiment fell for the second consecutive month in November due mainly to a stock market correction and higher interest rates, the central bank said Tuesday.
The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) stood at 103.1 this month, down 2.3 points from October, according to a survey by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists, while a figure below 100 suggests the opposite.
"Pessimistic outlooks increased as the stock market correction and rising lending rates weighed heavily on consumer sentiment," the BOK said.
The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions came in at 78 in November, down 4 points from a month earlier.
The index for people's outlook for future economic conditions also fell 2 points to 86 over the same period.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 15 percent in the first three weeks of November on escalating concerns about profitability of large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investment after the U.S. midterm elections.
The BOK survey was carried out on 2,500 households from Nov. 9-16.
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