More than half of bond experts in South Korea are expecting the central bank to raise its key interest rate this week, a poll showed Tuesday.

According to the survey of 100 bond market managers by the Korea Financial Investment Association, 54 percent of the respondents forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) to mark up its policy rate at a rate-setting meeting slated for Thursday.

The remaining 46 experts expected the BOK to freeze the key rate, the latest survey showed.

Last month, the BOK kept the benchmark rate unchanged after two consecutive rate hikes.

South Korea's economy grew faster than expected by 1 percent in the third quarter from a quarter earlier, putting annual growth of 3.6 percent within reach.

The survey also showed its bond market survey index (BMSI) stood at 78.7 points for December, down 20.4 points from a month earlier. A BMSI reading below 100 means more experts expect bond market conditions to worsen going forward.



