Korean stocks fell 3.31 percent Monday, as a sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI)-related shares deepened, though bargain hunting after steep losses and government preparations to activate a stock market stabilization fund helped limit the decline.

The benchmark KOSPI closed at 4,708.54, down 3.31 percent, its lowest finish since Jan. 13. The index opened 2.77 percent lower and plunged as much as 5 percent intraday, briefly slipping to 4,586.8. A sell-side sidecar was triggered at 11:33 a.m. The index pared losses in afternoon trading to finish just above the 4,700 mark.

Institutional and other corporate investors helped cushion the decline as foreign and retail investors continued to sell, according to analysts.

The decline followed Friday's sharp sell-off on Wall Street, where Nvidia, Sandisk, Micron, AMD and Broadcom each tumbled more than 10 percent, sending the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 10.73 percent.

The losses extended across Korea's AI supply chain. SK hynix fell 2.52 percent to close at 1,085,000 won ($807.05), while Samsung Electronics dropped 3.06 percent to 177,500 won.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also shed 1.58 percent to finish at 635.45, its lowest level in two years.

KOSPI, where Samsung Electronics and SK hynix together account for nearly half the index's weighting, has suffered the steepest decline from its annual peak among major global stock indexes. As of Friday, it had fallen 46.6 percent from its high, compared with declines of 27.7 percent for both Taiwan's TAIEX and Japan's Nikkei 225, and 18.1 percent for the U.S. Nasdaq.

On Sunday, the government announced preparations to activate a stock market stabilization fund, ease share buyback restrictions and crack down on illegal short selling for three months. Still, concerns persisted over further losses.

"Memory is a critical part of the AI supply chain, and that chain is driven by the major chip names such as Nvidia. If the AI trade doesn't come back, I doubt the memory names will do well in the near term, and KOSPI will follow them," said Anna Wu, founder of Australia-based Floodlines Research.

"The signal to watch is not in Seoul. It's whether U.S. chip stocks find a floor."

David Chung, founder and CEO of Redpoint Partners, a Korea-based investment advisory firm, warned that domestic buying may not offset foreign selling amid uncertainty over AI investments. He cited rises in U.S. tech companies' corporate bond yields as a signal of growing doubts as to whether AI investments will pay off.

He estimated that even if the stabilization fund were activated, and at the same time the National Pension Service reached its target equity allocation and SK hynix completed its planned buybacks, their combined buying power would total just 31 trillion won to 35 trillion won.

None of that spending is guaranteed, while foreign investors have already sold a net 55 trillion won worth of KOSPI shares since September, far exceeding the potential domestic buying capacity.

"For KOSPI to turn around, foreign selling needs to ease first," Chung said.

Retail investors are demanding immediate activation of the fund and a blanket ban on short selling, as Taiwan and China step up market support. A petition to ban short selling on Kosdaq has drawn more than 10,000 signatures on the National Assembly's public petition platform.

Yun Jung-in, CEO of Singapore-based Fibonacci Asset Management Global, said authorities were likely to deploy the stabilization fund if buying demand dried up and sell orders surged, with preparations already underway.

"A blanket ban on short selling is less likely," Yun said. "While it could ease selling pressure in the short term, it would also restrict hedging options for foreign and institutional investors, potentially reducing market liquidity."

The rout threatens to hurt the broader economy and add to pressure on the Lee Jae Myung administration, which has touted the KOSPI rally as a key achievement.

Kim Jin-wook, Citi's chief Korea economist, estimated that household stock market losses could reach 563 trillion won in the second half of this year, based on KOSPI and Nasdaq returns. The losses could cut consumption by 8.4 trillion won, an impact comparable to a rise in the benchmark interest rate of 0.5 to 0.75 percentage points.