Korea continued to have the widest gender pay gap among OECD countries in 2025, with women's median earnings 27.8 percent lower than men's, data showed Monday.

According to the latest OECD data, women's median earnings in Korea stood at 72.2 percent of men's last year. The gap was the largest among 13 OECD countries that have released figures for 2025, exceeding Japan's 20.1 percent and the United States' 17.9 percent.

The figures for Korea cover full-time employees and compare median monthly earnings. They do not adjust for differences in occupations or job assignments.

Korea has recorded the widest gender pay gap among OECD members every year since 2000, although the disparity has gradually narrowed.

The gap fell from 37.2 percent in 2015 to 31.5 percent in 2020 and 29.3 percent in 2023. It narrowed further to 29 percent in 2024 and 27.8 percent last year.

The wage disparity also varied significantly across income levels, with Korea recording one of the widest gaps among OECD countries at both ends of the wage distribution.

At the 10th percentile, the gender pay gap widened to 8.9 percent last year from 7.3 percent in 2024, marking its highest level since 2017. At the 90th percentile, meanwhile, it narrowed to 30.7 percent from 32.3 percent a year earlier. The difference between the two gaps reached 21.8 percentage points last year.

Analysts attribute Korea's persistent gender pay gap to structural problems in its labor market, including career disruptions related to childbirth and childcare, as well as difficulties women face in returning to jobs after taking time off.

The wage gap could widen further in 2026, when large performance-based bonuses at major semiconductor companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are reflected in wage figures, experts warned.

Kang Min-jung, a research fellow at the Korean Women's Development Institute, said disparities in promotions and job assignments continued to contribute to the wage gap.

"Men tend to take shorter parental leaves, while women take longer periods off, leaving women to bear a greater penalty in terms of career development," Kang said.

"Policy should move beyond simply encouraging more people to take parental leave and focus on protecting women's pay and promotion opportunities after they return, as well as ensuring they can continue to develop their careers without facing disadvantages," she added.

Speaking at a policy forum on gender equality in the workplace on Wednesday, Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong said the pay gap reflected structural barriers rather than individual choices.

"The gender pay gap is the result of invisible barriers that build up over the course of women's lives," Won said. "As this is not a problem stemming from individual choices, but from the structures of the labor market and workplaces, we will work to develop comprehensive measures to address it."