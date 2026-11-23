The country's financial regulator said Monday it will lift the daily share buyback limit for listed firms for three months, as part of efforts to stem market volatility.

According to the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the daily limit for the purchase of own shares by publicly traded companies will be fully lifted from Tuesday.

On Sunday, the financial authorities announced a set of measures to limit market jitters caused by rising fears over artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments.

They also said around 10 trillion won ($7.42 billion) worth of a stock stabilization fund is in store to be activated when necessary.

If the market rout deepens, the fund will go into operation, marking the first time since 2008.

Also, the authorities stressed that market monitoring will be enhanced and illegal short selling will be strictly banned.

The country's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dipped as low as more than 5 percent, before recovering to some degree as AI optimism faded over valuations and rising debt.