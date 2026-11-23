South Korea's bourse operator on Monday activated a sell-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the market came under heavy selling pressure.

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:33 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The measure was triggered for a second consecutive session.

The KOSPI shed 248.96 points, or 5.11 percent to 4,211.00 as of 11:34 a.m.

The KOSPI came under heavy downward pressure as investors tracked Wall Street losses amid concerns over the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.



