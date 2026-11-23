Bourse operator activates sell-side sidecar for KOSPI on sharp fall
Summary
South Korea’s bourse operator activated a sell-side sidecar for the KOSPI on Monday as the market faced heavy selling pressure. Program trading in KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:33 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange. The measure was triggered for a second consecutive session as the index fell 248.96 points, or 5.11 percent, to 4,211.00 at 11:34 a.m. Investors tracked Wall Street losses amid concerns over the artificial intelligence sector.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI 200 Futures Index must fall at least 5 percent for at least one minute to trigger a sell-side sidecar.
- The KOSPI stood at 4,211.00 at 11:34 a.m.
- The index’s 248.96-point decline amounted to 5.11 percent.
South Korea's bourse operator on Monday activated a sell-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the market came under heavy selling pressure.
Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:33 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
The measure was triggered for a second consecutive session.
The KOSPI shed 248.96 points, or 5.11 percent to 4,211.00 as of 11:34 a.m.
The KOSPI came under heavy downward pressure as investors tracked Wall Street losses amid concerns over the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.
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