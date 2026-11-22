Calls are growing for the government to take stronger steps to stabilize the stock market after KOSPI fell to a 10-month low, with market watchers and lawmakers warning Sunday that further losses could follow.

The benchmark index closed at 4,869.96 on Friday, down 267.93 points, or 5.21 percent, from the previous session. It marked its first close below 4,900 in about 10 months. The index lost 7.95 percent over the week as growing doubts over the returns on artificial intelligence investments weighed on major semiconductor stocks.

The steep decline has put the financial authorities' response under scrutiny, with critics saying measures introduced so far have done little to calm the market.

Jung Jeom-sik, floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party, urged the government to prepare emergency measures for a possible "Black Monday," warning that the market could face an even sharper fall.

"The government should prepare emergency measures in advance for the sharp decline expected in the stock market tomorrow. Retail investors have already suffered heavy losses and investors' confidence in KOSPI's soundness has been shaken," Jung wrote on Facebook, Sunday.

Earlier this month, regulators temporarily eased collateral requirements for brokerages to give investors who bought stocks with borrowed money more time before their shares are sold to cover losses.

But the measure offers only limited relief, as brokerages can still sell shares if their value falls too far, while investors continue to pay interest on their loans.

The sell-off has also fueled calls to curb short-selling, particularly by foreign investors, who account for the bulk of such trades.

Short-selling transactions on KOSPI and secondary Kosdaq markets totaled 21.6 trillion won ($16 billion) over 14 trading sessions from Nov. 2 to Thursday, according to data from the Korea Exchange. Foreign investors accounted for 16.21 trillion won, or 75.1 percent of the total.

Taiwan has moved to tighten short-selling rules as its stock market also came under heavy selling pressure. Its Financial Supervisory Commission announced Saturday that, starting Monday, investors would be barred from placing short-sale orders below the previous day's closing price for stocks that had declined in the prior session.

The Korean government, however, has been cautious about imposing tighter restrictions on short-selling, wary that such curbs could make the Korean stock market less attractive to foreign investors. Restrictions on short-selling have been cited as one of the hurdles to Korea's efforts to gain developed-market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International.

In response to mounting concerns, financial authorities convened an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss measures to stabilize the stock market.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and attended by Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song, Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin.

At the meeting, officials agreed to prepare for the immediate activation of the market stabilization fund if needed and temporarily ease restrictions on corporate share buybacks for three months to support stock prices.

Starting Tuesday, listed companies will be allowed greater flexibility in the daily volume of their share buyback orders. Authorities will also step up surveillance of illegal short-selling for three months.

Kim Jin-wook, chief economist at Citi Korea, said the government's potential signal to activate the market stabilization fund could help discourage short sellers, even without the fund being actually deployed.

"Feedback from foreign investors suggests that even a signal that the market stabilization fund could be activated would help curb short-selling activity," Kim said at a policy meeting on the capital market chaired by President Lee Jae Myung on Nov. 13.











