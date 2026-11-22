More than half of workers in Korea worry that photos of themselves posted on company intranets or messaging platforms could be used in artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted sex crimes, a survey showed Sunday.

According to the survey commissioned by labor rights group Workplace Gapjil 119 and conducted by polling firm Global Research, 53.1 percent of 1,000 workers aged 19 or older said they were concerned that their workplace photos could be exploited for such crimes. The survey was conducted from Aug. 1–7.

The concern was more widespread among women, with 58.2 percent expressing anxiety, compared with 49 percent among male respondents.

The survey also pointed to a lack of safeguards at companies. Only 11.6 percent of respondents said their employers had rules in place to prevent and respond to AI-related sex crimes. Nearly half, or 48.6 percent, said their companies had no such rules, while another 39.8 percent said they did not know whether such rules existed.

Asked what measures companies should take, 29.2 percent called for stronger security regulations, while 28.8 percent said employers should establish workplace policies that clearly define digital sex crimes and set zero-tolerance disciplinary standards.

The survey also examined AI's impact on gender inequality in hiring.

Nearly 40 percent of respondents agreed that AI-driven automation could replace jobs in female-dominated occupations first, increasing women's risk of unemployment. Another 36.8 percent said AI-assisted recruitment systems could disadvantage female applicants by learning from male-dominated hiring records.

To prevent such discrimination, 42.9 percent called for companies to fully disclose the criteria and details used by AI in evaluating employees. Another 40.4 percent said companies should regularly check AI-backed hiring systems for gender bias and make the findings public.

"AI technology is advancing rapidly, while digital sex crimes and gender discrimination are penetrating our everyday lives. Companies and the government need to take proactive measures to create safe workplaces," said Kim Ja-yeon, a labor attorney at the civic group.